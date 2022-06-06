Gleb Savchenko Finally Breaks Silence About Those Dancing With The Stars Affair Rumors

There's no denying that Gleb Savchenko and Jana Kramer had great chemistry when they were partnered up on "Dancing With the Stars." The two danced together in 2016, and while they ultimately did not take home the coveted mirror ball trophy, the pair did spark a lot of romance rumors. According to Us Weekly, while she appeared on the show, Kramer's then-husband Mike Caussin was under fire for cheating rumors after multiple women alleged he had affairs with them. At the time, Savchenko was married to Elena Samodanova.

Later, Kramer was involved with rumors that she was not faithful while she was on the show. Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the singer and Savchenko hooked up, including Kramer's ex, Ian Schinelli. "Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb," Schinelli revealed to the outlet, stating that Kramer justified it because she and Caussin were legally separated. He added that Kramer and Savchenko also tried to meet up when they were dating. "He was doing a show in Nashville and she asked me if it was OK if she met up with him. I said, 'As long as there was nothing there anymore,' and she said, 'No.' She never went and said it was out of respect for me."

Kramer later addressed Schinelli's accusations, stating that he was ​​"twisting the story." Now, Savechenko is telling his side of the story.