Gleb Savchenko Finally Breaks Silence About Those Dancing With The Stars Affair Rumors
There's no denying that Gleb Savchenko and Jana Kramer had great chemistry when they were partnered up on "Dancing With the Stars." The two danced together in 2016, and while they ultimately did not take home the coveted mirror ball trophy, the pair did spark a lot of romance rumors. According to Us Weekly, while she appeared on the show, Kramer's then-husband Mike Caussin was under fire for cheating rumors after multiple women alleged he had affairs with them. At the time, Savchenko was married to Elena Samodanova.
Later, Kramer was involved with rumors that she was not faithful while she was on the show. Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the singer and Savchenko hooked up, including Kramer's ex, Ian Schinelli. "Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb," Schinelli revealed to the outlet, stating that Kramer justified it because she and Caussin were legally separated. He added that Kramer and Savchenko also tried to meet up when they were dating. "He was doing a show in Nashville and she asked me if it was OK if she met up with him. I said, 'As long as there was nothing there anymore,' and she said, 'No.' She never went and said it was out of respect for me."
Kramer later addressed Schinelli's accusations, stating that he was "twisting the story." Now, Savechenko is telling his side of the story.
Gleb Savchenko shoots down affair rumors once and for all
Gleb Savchenko is finally addressing those pesky affair rumors centered around himself and former "Dancing With the Stars" celebrity partner, Jana Kramer. The dancer spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo as he walked the red carpet at the "MTV Movie & TV Awards." When asled about the rumors between himself and Kramer, he said that they were "absolutely not" true. "There's a lot of acting, there's a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know, when you dance and you train someone every day, and you're up close and personal, you develop a certain connection," he told the outlet. "The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job was to make sure that we go really, really far."
Savchenko again denied the rumors, saying they have "absolutely not" done anything. The "DWTS" pro also addressed the fact that Kramer allegedly told her ex-boyfriend Ian Schinelli that they had an affair, offering his own theory by adding that perhaps Kramer was trying to make Schinelli jealous. "You can ask her the same question, she'll probably answer the same thing," Savchenko shared, adding that the rumors made him "sad."
Savchenko and Elena Samodanova announced their split in 2020, and according to The Sun, Samodanova accused her husband of being unfaithful. "It's no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else," her rep said. Talk about drama!