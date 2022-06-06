Neve Campbell Has Disappointing News For Scream Fans

Neve Campbell has enjoyed a great Hollywood career, and starring in several hit '90s movies and series. Who could forget her in the role of Julia Salinger on the television show "Party of Five?" But, there's one role that's stuck out above the rest: Sidney Prescott. According to her IMDb profile, Campbell appeared in her first "Scream" movie in 1996, and since then, she's starred in four sequels.

In January, the actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly, chatting about the fifth installment of the franchise and how it was a little different than the movies before it, primarily because of the absence of director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The star said being on set made her feel "emotional, to be honest. Because I certainly felt Wes's absence, and at the same time, I clearly felt his presence." She also raved over the nostalgia of it all. "It was petty surreal, at the time 24 years later, to walk into that house," she said of the iconic movie set. "I think Courteney [Cox], David [Arquette], and I each individually had a good cry when we walked onto that set. I mean, these movies meant a lot."

During the same interview, EW also asked Campbell if this would be the last installment that she would take part in. Campbell shared that she was unsure if it would be her last go-around as Prescott, adding, "We seem to keep making them." It turns out, the fifth movie was her last.