Fans Are Melting Down Over Lizzo's Apparent Shade At Liam Payne

Liam Payne's comments about One Direction set off a firestorm on social media, with users dragging the "Sunshine" singer for his remarks about his former bandmates. "No one on this planet thinks of Liam Payne first when thinking of one direction," one person tweeted. Meanwhile, another suggested, "Liam Payne is to One Direction what Will Schuester is to Glee. No i will not be elaborating on this point further."

Lizzo has now voiced her opinion on the matter and is not holding back her thoughts. "I don't know who lied to that poor boy, but we all know he was not the frontman," Lizzo said on TikTok, seemingly responding to Payne's comments. Twitter immediately took note. "need to see lizzo and harrys text messages," one user wrote. Not everyone agreed, though. One tweeter accused the "Juice" singer of "s****ing on [Payne] just to get some attention cause that's how her entire career was made." Ouch! Another wrote, "Lizzo jumping on the hate train and fuelling the Liam drama is giving me THE ICK."

The "About Damn Time" singer's defense of One Direction makes sense, as Lizzo is close friends with Payne's former bandmate, Harry Styles. Lizzo even joined Styles on stage at Coachella in March for a surprise performance of "I Will Survive." So, there's no doubt about where Lizzo's allegiance stands.