The Depp V. Heard Court Stenographer Raises Eyebrows With Her Comments About The Jury

Everyone still seems to be talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case, even though the final verdict was announced on June 1. That's not just because Depp won $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages, per Variety, but also because of all the nitty gritty details that came out about their relationship, including allegations that Heard supposedly defecated in their marital bed. If that weren't enough, the trial has seemingly produced new courtroom celebrities, such as Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, who's now doing better than ever thanks to her newfound fame. TMZ says that she's been getting a whole lot of offers from Hollywood and that "talent agents are circling Camille because they recognize that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility," per the New York Post.

And now there is another court room player — one who might not have been as visible as Vasquez — who has offered some interesting comments about the jury.