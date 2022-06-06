The Depp V. Heard Court Stenographer Raises Eyebrows With Her Comments About The Jury
Everyone still seems to be talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case, even though the final verdict was announced on June 1. That's not just because Depp won $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages, per Variety, but also because of all the nitty gritty details that came out about their relationship, including allegations that Heard supposedly defecated in their marital bed. If that weren't enough, the trial has seemingly produced new courtroom celebrities, such as Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, who's now doing better than ever thanks to her newfound fame. TMZ says that she's been getting a whole lot of offers from Hollywood and that "talent agents are circling Camille because they recognize that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility," per the New York Post.
And now there is another court room player — one who might not have been as visible as Vasquez — who has offered some interesting comments about the jury.
Court stenographer claims some jurors dozed off
While a good number of fans were tuning in each and every day to watch Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's televised court trial, there were some jurors who couldn't help but doze off. At least that's what court stenographer Judy Bellinger said, according to a clip from Law & Crime Network. Bellinger said that even though fans from all over the world were paying close attention to those who testified on the witness stand, that wasn't the case with some members of the jury. She said, "There were a few jurors who were dozing off. And it was tough. There were a lot of video deposition, and they would just sit there and all of a sudden I'd see their head drop" (via People).
What's more, Bellinger added that the best jurors were usually the ones who were picked as alternates and were not involved in the final verdict. While there's no doubt that taking part in a celebrity trial that involves long days and even longer courtroom hours can be tiresome, perhaps some of the jurors might have been more than just "Sleepy Hollow" fans. But, then again, Depp himself couldn't help but try and catch a little shut eye during the trial, too.