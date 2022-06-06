Chris Rock's Reported Reaction To Jada's Public Plea Shows Where He Stands With Will Smith
It took some time, but Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show finally addressed the Oscars 2022 altercation between husband Will Smith and Chris Rock. Not that anyone needs a refresher but shockingly, Will slapped Rock onstage after the latter made a crack about Jada's bald head. Seemingly unbeknownst to Rock at the time, Jada wore a shaved style due to her alopecia. In a June 1 episode about the hair loss condition, Jada spoke out on the incident, saying, "Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile." She added that "we need them both" and until said reconciliation, "Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring this thing called life together."
The "Gotham" alum came under fire from some for shirking responsibility in her response to the slap. One such critic was Vivica A. Fox, a family friend to the Smiths. On the June 2 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," Fox said, "Will Smith was defending her honor, that's the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended." Fox added that she wished Jada "could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on [her] part."
While many agreed with Fox's dissatisfaction with Jada's statement, how has Rock reportedly reacted to it?
Chris Rock isn't worried about the Smiths
It looks like Chris Rock is healing just fine. A source told ET in June that the veteran comedian barely registered Jada Pinkett Smith's call for reconciliation on a June 1 episode of "Red Table Talk." "He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment," the source told the outlet. "He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special."
The comic has yet to directly address Will Smith slapping him at the 2022 Oscars. He has, however, made facetious allusions to it during recent comedy shows. After his pal Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage by an audience member during the "Netflix is a Joke" festival in May, Rock took the mic and said to the crowd, "Was that Will Smith?" Rock continued the lighthearted jabs about his Oscars incident during Chappelle's secret show at The Comedy Store two days later. With the two onstage, Chappelle joked to Rock, "At least you got smacked by someone of repute! I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair" (via NME). Rock replied, "I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped."
Rock has been on his Ego Death World Tour since April, making it clear during shows he won't freely discuss the March altercation. "Don't expect me to talk about the b******t," he told a London crowd in May (via The Telegraph), jokingly adding, "I'll talk about it at some point ... on Netflix."