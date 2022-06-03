Vivica A. Fox Lashes Out At Jada Pinkett Smith
Vivica A. Fox has a lot to say about Jada Pinkett Smith and that infamous incident involving her husband, Will Smith, and Chris Rock at the Oscars. In case you forgot, Will slapped the comedian around the face after he made a joke about Jada potentially starring in a sequel to "G.I. Jane" because she was rocking a shaved head. The quip didn't exactly go down too well with the couple though, as Jada suffers from alopecia and has been very vocal about her experience many times, something People reported Rock was unaware of.
Well, that all went down in March, and on June 1 Jada decided it was time to speak out about the slap incident that got Will banned from the Oscars. Jada got very candid about the incident that shocked the world on her popular Facebook series "Red Table Talk," where she revealed she hoped "these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." She then continued, "With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."
But it sounds like Fox just isn't picking up with Jada is putting down. And she's not afraid to let the world know.
Vivica A. Fox wants Jada Pinkett Smith to take accountability
Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back when it came to sharing her thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" chat, and she was more than ready to make her opinion known on June 2 as she co-hosted "The Wendy Williams Show." The star, who's worked with both Jada and Will Smith, confessed that Jada's video made her cry — just maybe not for the right reasons.
"Will Smith was defending her honor, that's the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner. Also, let's not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad," Fox said, noting the night should have been more of a celebration of African American voices. Clarifying that she's a friend of the family's, Fox continued to hit out by saying, "I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part."
Smith has apologized multiple times for the infamous slap, including on Instagram shortly after the incident. He publicly apologized to Rock and wrote, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."