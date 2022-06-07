RHOC's Jen Armstrong Just Took Her Split With Husband Ryne To The Next Level

It's no secret that Jen Armstrong's marriage to Ryne Holliday has probably seen more storms than sunshine in recent months. During this time, she's been juggling her life as a doctor, a mother of three and, of course, a popular reality television star. On May 17, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star filed for separation from her husband. The couple wanted to give their marriage a chance with some much-needed therapy. But back in February, and while speaking to S'More Date, Armstrong did reveal that things were looking positive between them. She said, "We're in solving phase right now, and it's getting better. At our core, we both want to be together."

Unfortunately for all parties involved, that good feeling didn't last very long. TMZ reported that Armstrong listed the often-used "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. If that weren't enough, the site also said that the soon-to-be ex-couple listed their marital home for sale back in March before they took it off the market. Well, now it seems like Armstrong's split from Holliday has been taken to the next level.