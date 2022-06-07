RHOC's Jen Armstrong Just Took Her Split With Husband Ryne To The Next Level
It's no secret that Jen Armstrong's marriage to Ryne Holliday has probably seen more storms than sunshine in recent months. During this time, she's been juggling her life as a doctor, a mother of three and, of course, a popular reality television star. On May 17, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star filed for separation from her husband. The couple wanted to give their marriage a chance with some much-needed therapy. But back in February, and while speaking to S'More Date, Armstrong did reveal that things were looking positive between them. She said, "We're in solving phase right now, and it's getting better. At our core, we both want to be together."
Unfortunately for all parties involved, that good feeling didn't last very long. TMZ reported that Armstrong listed the often-used "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. If that weren't enough, the site also said that the soon-to-be ex-couple listed their marital home for sale back in March before they took it off the market. Well, now it seems like Armstrong's split from Holliday has been taken to the next level.
Jen Armstrong has officially filed for divorce
According to Us Weekly, Jen Armstrong has officially filed for divorce from Ryne Holliday. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star went from filing for legal separation on May 13 to a full-fledged divorce on May 25. One source close to the situation hinted that both Armstrong and Holliday are prioritizing their children, twins Vince and Vera, and their son Robert in their divorce. However, Armstrong is looking to obtain legal and physical custody of their three children while giving Holliday visitation rights. A tipster told E! News, "Jen and Ryne are focused on their family, and currently are getting along well."
So far, Armstrong hasn't made any comments about her personal situation, but she has been sharing clips of different threading and sculpting procedures on her Instagram page. Regardless of how Armstrong's divorce goes, there's a chance that fans might hear about her separation from Holliday during the next season of RHOC, for better or for worse.