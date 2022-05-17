RHOC Star Jennifer Armstrong Is Officially Calling It Quits From Her Husband

Dr. Jennifer Armstrong came to "The Real Housewives of Orange County" franchise with plenty of baggage and juicy storylines, including her marriage to Ryne Holliday. As fans of the show know, Armstrong joined the cast during the 16th season of the show (per IMDb), starring alongside Heather Dubrow aka "Fancy Pants," Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Noella Bergener, and Shannon Storms Beador. While there was plenty of drama amongst the women in the series (we're looking at you Kirschenheiter and Beador), Armstrong's main drama stemmed from her marriage to Holliday, and it was a rollercoaster ride.

As fans saw during the series, the couple went through a rough patch, and many of their conversations left Armstrong in tears. In February, Armstrong revealed to US Weekly that she and Holliday took some time apart. "We separated for a while and lived life without each other," she confessed. "And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together." The mother of three shared that after living apart, ​​they were "much better."

On April 3, Armstrong chatted with S'More Date about the state of her marriage. In the interview, she revealed that they were in therapy. "We're in solving phase right now, and it's getting better," she said. "At our core, we both want to be together." Sadly, it appears that things have taken a turn for the worst.