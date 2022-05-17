RHOC Star Jennifer Armstrong Is Officially Calling It Quits From Her Husband
Dr. Jennifer Armstrong came to "The Real Housewives of Orange County" franchise with plenty of baggage and juicy storylines, including her marriage to Ryne Holliday. As fans of the show know, Armstrong joined the cast during the 16th season of the show (per IMDb), starring alongside Heather Dubrow aka "Fancy Pants," Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Noella Bergener, and Shannon Storms Beador. While there was plenty of drama amongst the women in the series (we're looking at you Kirschenheiter and Beador), Armstrong's main drama stemmed from her marriage to Holliday, and it was a rollercoaster ride.
As fans saw during the series, the couple went through a rough patch, and many of their conversations left Armstrong in tears. In February, Armstrong revealed to US Weekly that she and Holliday took some time apart. "We separated for a while and lived life without each other," she confessed. "And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together." The mother of three shared that after living apart, they were "much better."
On April 3, Armstrong chatted with S'More Date about the state of her marriage. In the interview, she revealed that they were in therapy. "We're in solving phase right now, and it's getting better," she said. "At our core, we both want to be together." Sadly, it appears that things have taken a turn for the worst.
Jennifer Armstrong files for separation from Ryne Holliday after rocky marriage
Dr. Jennifer Armstrong just took a massive step in her relationship with her husband, Ryne Holliday, and it's sad news for them. According to TMZ, Armstrong has filed for legal separation from Holliday. As we've seen in plenty of other Hollywood divorce documents, the reality star listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She's also asking for custody of the couple's three children with the request that Holliday would get visitation rights rather than joint custody.
Interestingly enough, just days before the news of the split broke, Armstrong shared an Instagram post that included photos of herself, Holliday, and their three kids as they enjoyed what appeared to be a fun-filled outing at Disneyland. "What a magical day in Disneyland with the family! thank you @disneyland for the amazing tour and day filled with laughs, smiles, and pure magic!!!! Feeling like a little kid again!" After fans heard the news of the split; they took to the post's comments section to shower Armstrong with love and support. "Good for you! Let it go! You are amazing so find someone your equal," one follower commented on the post. "You are so worthy of true love and emotional support," another chimed in.
As of this writing, Armstrong has not made an official statement to the press or on social media regarding the split, but it's probably only a matter of time before she does.