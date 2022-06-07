Welcome To Plathville's Kim And Barry Share Surprising News About Their Marriage
Kim and Barry Plath approach marriage and parenting in an unusual way. The "Welcome to Plathville" parents raised their nine children in a strict fundamentalist Christian home, with no soda, no cell phones, or TV (but the kids are on a reality series). "Welcome to Plathville" Season 4 is expected to show big changes in Plath's marriage. While Kim got a new dance studio, Barry revealed in a clip that Kim moved out of their bedroom and was sleeping on the sofa. The father of nine explained, "I've always thought marriage would be until I die, but in reality, it looks like it could end soon."
But in the "Welcome to Plathville" subReddit, fans of the show get a weird vibe from Barry, and one Redditor commented, "He has always struck me as a guy who has a crazy temper that no one outside his family sees. No evidence for this but it's just like...a gut feeling."
Meanwhile, things are also not great with Plath's kids. Barry and Kim are estranged from their four adult children; they kicked son Micah and daughter Moriah out of the house when they were teenagers. Oldest daughter Hosanna married young and escaped — err, moved away. The Plath's oldest son Ethan cut contact with his parents because they believe his wife Olivia is possessed by evil spirits. "Welcome to Plathville" fans are now shocked after learning Kim and Barry's surprising news about their marriage.
Kim and Barry Plath are living apart
Kim Plath and her husband, Barry Plath, now live in separate homes. People reported the "Welcome to Plathville" matriarch talked about her choice to move from the family home. "Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while," Kim explained. "The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag, and I go and I stay there." According to the outlet, Kim stays at the farm where the Plaths raised their kids, as seen in Season 1. In a clip from the TLC show, Kim reflected, "I never thought it would be like this ... It's just a time of a lot of change right now." Kim said that Barry tried to change, but his efforts were short-lived. The reality show mom added, "It's like he wants me to stay but I don't know that he wants to really change."
Is Kim fed up with Barry's coldness, or does the mom just want to sow her wild oats? One Twitter user summed the situation up perfectly, tweeting, "So Kim's having a midlife crisis." But some members of the "Welcome to Plathville" subReddit are not sympathetic to Kim's plight. One Redditor pointed out, "She wants happiness but doesn't even realize how her own actions have made all her kids so unhappy, she's literally such a self-serving person."
Stay tuned. It's never dull in "Plathville."