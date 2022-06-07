Welcome To Plathville's Kim And Barry Share Surprising News About Their Marriage

Kim and Barry Plath approach marriage and parenting in an unusual way. The "Welcome to Plathville" parents raised their nine children in a strict fundamentalist Christian home, with no soda, no cell phones, or TV (but the kids are on a reality series). "Welcome to Plathville" Season 4 is expected to show big changes in Plath's marriage. While Kim got a new dance studio, Barry revealed in a clip that Kim moved out of their bedroom and was sleeping on the sofa. The father of nine explained, "I've always thought marriage would be until I die, but in reality, it looks like it could end soon."

But in the "Welcome to Plathville" subReddit, fans of the show get a weird vibe from Barry, and one Redditor commented, "He has always struck me as a guy who has a crazy temper that no one outside his family sees. No evidence for this but it's just like...a gut feeling."

Meanwhile, things are also not great with Plath's kids. Barry and Kim are estranged from their four adult children; they kicked son Micah and daughter Moriah out of the house when they were teenagers. Oldest daughter Hosanna married young and escaped — err, moved away. The Plath's oldest son Ethan cut contact with his parents because they believe his wife Olivia is possessed by evil spirits. "Welcome to Plathville" fans are now shocked after learning Kim and Barry's surprising news about their marriage.