Is Dua Lipa In The Middle Of A Love Triangle?

Dua Lipa is without doubt one of pop music's leading ladies right now. Her infectious hits and drop-dead gorgeous red carpet looks have made her a hot commodity. So hot, in fact, she's had quite the eventful dating life.

In May 2019, Lipa and her former boyfriend, chef and model Isaac Carew, attended the Met Gala for the first time wearing Versace, per the Daily Mail. Prior to this high-profile public appearance, the duo had been together for many years, first forming a relationship in 2013, according to The Sun. By 2019, their on-and-off romance was over for good. In between a period of reconciliation, Lipa dated LANY frontman Paul Klein for five months before calling it a day, per the Daily Mail. Most recently, however, the "New Rules" chart-topper dated model Anwar Hadid. As previously reported by The Sun, the duo moved into an apartment together in New York in September 2019 and made their red carpet debut two months later at the American Music Awards. While talking to Rolling Stone in 2021, Lipa opened up about why she believed their relationship was special. "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others," Lipa admitted.

Lipa and Hadid have since parted ways and gone on with their separate lives. However, it seems the singer has moved on with someone else and got caught up in a love triangle she didn't sign up for.