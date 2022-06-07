Is Dua Lipa In The Middle Of A Love Triangle?
Dua Lipa is without doubt one of pop music's leading ladies right now. Her infectious hits and drop-dead gorgeous red carpet looks have made her a hot commodity. So hot, in fact, she's had quite the eventful dating life.
In May 2019, Lipa and her former boyfriend, chef and model Isaac Carew, attended the Met Gala for the first time wearing Versace, per the Daily Mail. Prior to this high-profile public appearance, the duo had been together for many years, first forming a relationship in 2013, according to The Sun. By 2019, their on-and-off romance was over for good. In between a period of reconciliation, Lipa dated LANY frontman Paul Klein for five months before calling it a day, per the Daily Mail. Most recently, however, the "New Rules" chart-topper dated model Anwar Hadid. As previously reported by The Sun, the duo moved into an apartment together in New York in September 2019 and made their red carpet debut two months later at the American Music Awards. While talking to Rolling Stone in 2021, Lipa opened up about why she believed their relationship was special. "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others," Lipa admitted.
Lipa and Hadid have since parted ways and gone on with their separate lives. However, it seems the singer has moved on with someone else and got caught up in a love triangle she didn't sign up for.
Arón Piper gets steamy with Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs
While in the middle of her "Future Nostalgia" tour, Dua Lipa has found time to let loose and have some fun. As previously reported by the Daily Mail, the "Physical" hitmaker was captured with actor Arón Piper in a nightclub while in Madrid. A blurry short clip saw the duo waving their hands in the air while dancing closely together, which immediately sparked dating rumors. However, things got a little messy when fellow singer FKA Twigs shared a video to her TikTok page of her making out with Piper just one day later, leaving fans completely puzzled.
Over the top of the clip played Twigs' latest single, "Killer," which would be what the steamy video could be in promotion of. However, some fans are speculating whether this whole love triangle situation could be a way to build hype for Lipa and Twigs' unreleased song, "Why Don't You Love Me," which first premiered at Lipa's virtual Studio 2054 concert. "Ok hot but this is NOT the Dua Lipa × FKA Twigs collab the gays were asking for," one person joked on Twitter. "Dua lipa and fka twigs should stop focusing on arón piper and release this bop instead," another fan wrote. At this point, it all remains a mystery.