Valerie Bertinelli's Ex Just Threw A Wrench In Their Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli's divorce from Tom Vitale has hit a bit of a snag. The Food Network star filed for legal separation from her estranged husband in November 2021, 10 years after they tied the knot. At the time, Bertinelli blamed "irreconcilable differences" for their sad split, according to court documents seen by People, and it was six months later when Bertinelli confirmed that separation from Vitale became a filing for divorce.

As for what caused the split? Well, Bertinelli has denied speculation that her relationship with her first ex-husband had anything to do with the demise of her second marriage. The star was famously married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007 and Bertinelli raised a few eyebrows in March while opening up about her relationship with Van Halen post-divorce. She claimed in her book, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," that they believed the other to be their soulmate, and shared the last thing he said to her before his death was, "I love you."

But she was quick to shut down any chatter considering Van Halen her soulmate affected things with Vitale. "We grew apart. The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me," she told People in January. However, it seems like things may potentially have taken a more negative turn.