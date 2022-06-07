Michelle Buteau And Jordan Carlos Dish About Their Exactly Right Media Podcast, The Circle, And More - Exclusive Interview

Walk me back through how you came together and got the podcast back on its feet, and those early days collaborating with Exactly Right. Harking back to stuff that you'd done years ago, what were those early days in that creative process like?

Carlos: She had to hunt me down and find me. I was in a bad way.

Buteau: He was like the one Black friend in "Hunger Games" that said, "Do you want me to shoot you, b***h? Let's go." We do stand-up, but we love doing the live shows, so we did a handful of live shows. We even did a handful of live IG Story situations, because people were checking in on us, which was really sweet and necessary. You need to check on people. I was out here asking people for their favorite quote and they're like, "Uh-oh, we got to see if she's okay. She wants the quotes." We never stopped, but we always felt like this should be a thing, and I'm glad that it is now still.

Absolutely, and your podcast stands out for a number of reasons. It's not only hilarious. The two of you together is comedic goals, but also, it's full of lessons in this heartfelt way. With that in mind, the past two years have been so unpredictable.

Buteau: Traumatic, if that's a word too.

I don't want us to get into too crazy of hardcore issues, but with the pandemic, are you planning on addressing it in the podcast? Do you think it will intertwine into topics in general? It has redefined so many aspects of life at this point.

Buteau: It has.

Carlos: I don't know. What do you think, Michelle?

Buteau: We've talked about it so much already in shows, even down to the single people that either are guests or in the audience — the fact that it is safer to suck a salty dick than hug your grandma. That's f***ing crazy. Let's talk about it. People who have been quarantined together, whether their relationship was on the rocks or not ... that has been fascinating, and the people who have found themselves or a new hobby or the "Eat, Pray, Love" of it all.

"Adulting" is always this thing that we're going through together, and nothing is more collective than this COVID bulls**t. It's not like there's necessarily a COVID episode. It is what it is. Right now in everyday life, it's baked into all the things, whether it's your dirty mask or the person that felt comfortable enough to sneeze by you — don't do that — all those things.

Carlos: We'll never have an epidemiologist on it, but it's definitely a relatable experience.

Buteau: Yes.

Carlos: Yeah, now you get back to us. But it's more like we're all living this together. You pick universal things that are relatable and like the "kitchen table" issues that come up, which then maybe scaffold or ladder up to bigger ideas. That way, you make sure that you start with something that's eye level with everybody, and you're meeting everybody where they're at, and not trying to pull off or talk above people's heads.