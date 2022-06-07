Chris Rock And Dave Chappelle Are Teaming Up After Their On-Stage Attacks

After years of performing standup, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have probably collected quite a few crazy stories about hecklers to swap. However, each comedian experienced one of their wildest encounters with an audience member within the space of a few weeks.

Comedians don't miss out on the opportunity to turn their captive audience of glitterati into punchlines when they get invited onto the Oscars stage, but Rock found himself on the receiving end of an open-handed punch when he angered an A-list attendee. After the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being bald, Will Smith stormed the stage, smacked Rock on the face, and left viewers stunned. Rock briefly addressed the incident during a tour stop at Royal Albert Hall in London on May 12. "I got most of my hearing back and I'm trying to make a decent show," he said, per the Independent. He also joked that fans would have to wait to hear him say more about the incident during a future Netflix special.

Rock was actually present when Netflix darling Chappelle was assaulted by an irate audience member at the Hollywood Bowl in early May. Chappelle's attacker had a weapon, but luckily the assailant only managed to tackle the comedian before having the favor returned tenfold by security. Per People, Rock later quipped, "I thought that was Will Smith!" The two funnymen are about to cross paths again, and we're betting that they won't pull any punches when talking about their similar incidents.