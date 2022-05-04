Chris Rock Had The Perfect Comment Immediately After Dave Chappelle Was Attacked On Stage

Dave Chappelle is a controversial figure, to say the least. Chapelle, who's worth $60 million, has been known to make incendiary remarks and not apologize for them. He's often landed in hot water, including after the release of his 2021 Netflix special, "The Closer," which featured what many deemed to be queerphobic remarks. Critics were quick to speak out against Chappelle, with GLAAD tweeting that his "brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities." Indeed, Netflix employees even staged a walkout to condemn the release of the special and "underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities," per CBS News.

Rather than offering a mea culpa, the brash comedian stood by his jokes, arguing that his remarks weren't offensive and that "everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supporting." Indeed, he received very public support from Caitlyn Jenner, who tweeted that "Dave Chappelle is 100% right," adding that the backlash "isn't about the LGBTQ movement" but "about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech."

Since then, Chappelle hasn't backed down from making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, and he did so again after a rather scary moment. In a manner reminiscent of Chris Rock's Oscars experience, an audience member stormed the stage and attacked the "Chappelle's Show" star while he was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, per Page Six. While Rock's response elicited laughter from the rather tense room, Chappelle's response to the scary incident left people fuming.