The Real Reason Harry Styles Lost The Role Of Elvis

There's a new biopic about the life of Elvis Presley (perhaps you've heard of him), titled, funnily enough, "Elvis," which stars Austin Butler as the titular King of Rock. However, when it comes to someone who combines the kind of acting talent, musical talent, flamboyance, and charisma you'd want in an actor to portray Presley, for many people, the first name that came to mind was Harry Styles, who did actually audition for the part.

In a radio interview with Howard Stern in May, Styles said (via NME), "Elvis was probably the first person I knew besides my family when I was a kid." He explained, "For that reason, there was something incredibly sacred surrounding him, so I thought I should try to get the part." Styles also added that he has no hard feelings toward director Baz Luhrmann for casting Butler instead, saying, "If they think the movie's going to be better with someone else then I don't want to do it because I don't want to be the not-as-good version."

All the same, Styles fans understandably want to know why, exactly, Styles would be "not-as-good."