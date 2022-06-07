Andy Cohen's Comments About His Family's Future Might Raise Eyebrows

One of the great things about living in the 21st century is that science now offers no shortage of ways to have children and start a family. For instance, Bravo's Andy Cohen had his two children through egg donation and surrogacy. We say there's no wrong way to have a baby, even if Cohen's recent comments about the future of his family may raise an eyebrow or two.

Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen Cohen in 2019, telling People at the time that he decided to become a single dad because he "didn't want to wait" any longer to find the right person to have a child with. He announced the birth of his second child, a daughter named Lucy Eve, on his Instagram in April, writing, "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

Clearly not afraid of building a family the unconventional way, Cohen may even have taken that notion a step further in a recent interview.