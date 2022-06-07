Andy Cohen's Comments About His Family's Future Might Raise Eyebrows
One of the great things about living in the 21st century is that science now offers no shortage of ways to have children and start a family. For instance, Bravo's Andy Cohen had his two children through egg donation and surrogacy. We say there's no wrong way to have a baby, even if Cohen's recent comments about the future of his family may raise an eyebrow or two.
Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen Cohen in 2019, telling People at the time that he decided to become a single dad because he "didn't want to wait" any longer to find the right person to have a child with. He announced the birth of his second child, a daughter named Lucy Eve, on his Instagram in April, writing, "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."
Clearly not afraid of building a family the unconventional way, Cohen may even have taken that notion a step further in a recent interview.
Andy Cohen's kids could be unique parents
After the birth of his two children, Andy Cohen told Jeff Lewis in a radio interview that he has a few embryos left, and he has a pretty creative idea for what to do with them. "You know what I'm thinking? This is crazy, but if either of [my children] cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them," Cohen said, via Page Six. "Is that a weird thought?" Cohen did confirm to Lewis that his kids are full biological siblings so... maybe? But hey, who are we to judge!
From the adorable photos Cohen has posted to his Instagram showing his 3-year-old son kissing his infant daughter, we can already tell there's a lot of love in this little family of three. "Couldn't have asked for a sweeter birthday," Cohen captioned one of his Instagram posts. Also, Cohen introduced his daughter to his fans on "Watch What Happens Live" a few weeks after her birth, taking the time to thank his surrogate as well.