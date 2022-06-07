Farrah Abraham's Relationship Status Keeps Fans On Their Toes

Farrah Abraham hasn't done much public dating. The former MTV star tries to keep her public romances few and far between. In March 2018, the "Teen Mom" alum was romantically linked to Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay, and it appeared at the time that the pair could have a future. "He's pretty amazing — hopefully he will 'stay' around," she told People. Although that romance fizzled quickly as the two called it quits later that month. "I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success," Abraham told People in a separate interview. "Being the best parent I can be is my priority," she added. The outlet reached out to Stay who said the two were barely an item and only went out on two dates. "I think the whole thing got blown a little out of proportion because of her role on her show," the stuntman added.

A year later, the MTV personality was still single and opened up about what she looks for in a boyfriend. "I would say a partner who is well-rounded, loves my daughter, and loves dogs," Abraham told Us Weekly in 2019. She mentioned that her daughter Sophia wanted siblings, but she is in no rush to have more kids without the right man.

The former "16 & Pregnant" star made headlines on June 6 when she was spotted packing on the PDA with a "mystery man," per InTouch. A day later, Abraham opened up about her ever-changing relationship status.