The Madonna Biopic Has Reportedly Finally Chosen Its Star

Ever since a Madonna biopic was announced, excited speculation began swirling about who will tackle the role of the Queen of Pop. Madonna herself is a co-director and co-writer on the "visual autobiography" because, as she explained on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2021, "There is nobody on this planet that can write or direct, make a movie about me, better than me and that is just the truth."

Madonna will also have final say over the choice of star, a source told Mirror in 2021, "since she's directing and it's her story." Since then, various actors' names have been rumored to be on Madge's casting shortlist. Speaking to the Associated Press in September 2021 (per Today), the pop icon expressed interest in "Black Widow"'s Florence Pugh, saying, "We haven't decided yet. But she's definitely up there on the list, if she'll have me." The Daily Mail also reported in March that two stars of HBO Max's "Euphoria," Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira, have auditioned for the part along with "Ozark"'s Julia Garner.

Well, the wait is over, as it was announced on June 7 that the project has made an offer to the last Madonna standing.