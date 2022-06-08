The Real Reason Barry Plath Broke Down In Front Of His Kids

Barry Plath got transparent with his kids about how he's having a hard time grappling with his crumbling marriage.

In a recent episode of "Welcome to Plathville," Barry and Kim Plath opened up about their marital struggles, revealing that it's no longer working for either of them. "Kim and I, we've gone through a lot in the past few months, as far as relational things," Barry said, per People. "We've had conversations here and there and the feedback I'm getting is she isn't happy. There was this whole issue of just taking her for granted, and it was a real big wake-up." It has reached a point where Kim has moved out of the family home. "Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while," Kim said, per People. "The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there."

For Barry's part, he acknowledges that he had failed to give Kim the time and attention she needed and is aware that their impending doom may be largely his fault. "In some respects, I'm like feeling left behind," he added. "I've always thought marriage would be 'til I die, but in reality, it looks like it could end. Soon." Now, he took it upon himself to explain the situation to his children, and he got emotional while doing so.