Kid Rock Is In Hot Water Once Again For His Controversial Oprah Rant

Kid Rock wants everyone to know that he still has a bone to pick with Oprah Winfrey. On the latest episode of "Tucker Carson Originals" on Fox Nation, the country rocker doubled down on his rant from a few years ago.

"A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts, I own what I said," he said, per Entertainment Weekly. "I don't apologize to anybody," he added. "I'm not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f***in' next thing, I'm on stage [saying], 'f*** Oprah.'" Elsewhere in the interview, he also explained that he never intended to call out Kathie Lee Gifford, as his rant was directed to someone else instead. "I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump's head, but I'm so out of it I'm like 'f*** Kathie Lee Gifford.' When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I'm like, 'Oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford. We've been kind of friendly throughout the years ... Now I feel a little bad."

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Kid Rock had publicly expressed his dissent against Winfrey. In a 2008 interview with The Independent, he described her as a "real-life villain," saying, "Oprah Winfrey, she rubs me up the wrong way. I just don't believe her. Maybe it's because I'm not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word."