Kid Rock Is In Hot Water Once Again For His Controversial Oprah Rant
Kid Rock's one-sided beef with Oprah is apparently not over.
In 2019, the country singer went on an expletive-packed tirade targeting the host, along with two other women in media. In his own bar in Nashville, a belligerent Kid Rock was escorted off stage after spewing offensive comments. "I'm not a bad guy. I'm just an honest guy that says, 'Hey, I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck d*** sideways,'" he said in a clip published by TMZ. "Sorry, mom ... F*** Oprah. F*** Kathie [Lee] Gifford." He went on to insult Oprah even more, saying, "Oprah Winfrey is like, 'Hey, I'm gonna get some white women to believe in this s***.' F*** her! ... And if you say that, you're like, 'Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock's a racist.' I'm like, OK, fine. F*** off."
Hours after the video went viral online, the star acknowledged what had happened on his Twitter account but made no apologies. "My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show," he wrote. "I said f*** that and her. End of story." Now nearly two years after the incident, he still refuses to take back what he had said.
Kid Rock stands by his comments about Oprah
Kid Rock wants everyone to know that he still has a bone to pick with Oprah Winfrey. On the latest episode of "Tucker Carson Originals" on Fox Nation, the country rocker doubled down on his rant from a few years ago.
"A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts, I own what I said," he said, per Entertainment Weekly. "I don't apologize to anybody," he added. "I'm not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f***in' next thing, I'm on stage [saying], 'f*** Oprah.'" Elsewhere in the interview, he also explained that he never intended to call out Kathie Lee Gifford, as his rant was directed to someone else instead. "I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump's head, but I'm so out of it I'm like 'f*** Kathie Lee Gifford.' When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I'm like, 'Oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford. We've been kind of friendly throughout the years ... Now I feel a little bad."
It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Kid Rock had publicly expressed his dissent against Winfrey. In a 2008 interview with The Independent, he described her as a "real-life villain," saying, "Oprah Winfrey, she rubs me up the wrong way. I just don't believe her. Maybe it's because I'm not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word."