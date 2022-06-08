Johnny Depp's Lawyers Reveal What Their Client Is Finally Doing Again After Six Years
Johnny Depp started moving on with his life even before the verdict in the six-week defamation trial came in. Depp had flown to England to perform with musician Jeff Beck, and according to Newcastle Live, he chowed down on fish and chips and interacted with excited patrons at the Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle the same evening he learned that he and Amber Heard had both been found guilty of defamation.
Depp was ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million, but the real financial burden fell on Heard. Depp was awarded over $10 million, per Deadline, so the actor wasn't exactly acting like a guilty man online. After the verdict, he took to Instagram to thank his fans. "Now, we will all move forward together," he wrote. "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you."
One of the attorneys who represented Depp, Camille Vasquez, became a viral sensation for her spirited courtroom performance, and she also walked away with her own big win after the trial. According to a press release, she was named a partner at her firm, Brown Rudnik. She and another member of Depp's legal team, Benjamin Chew, have also scored starring roles on morning shows, where they've shared new insight into how their client is feeling now that the trial is over.
Johnny Depp is in full-on celebratory mode
In a June 8 appearance on "Today," Camile Vasquez spoke to host Savannah Guthrie about Johnny Depp's demeanor after the jury reached its verdict. "I was speaking with another friend of ours — a mutual friend of Johnny's and ours — and he said, 'I haven't seen Johnny smile like that in six years,'" said the lawyer.
Meanwhile, one of Depp's rockstar friends, Jeff Beck, showed his support for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star the night after the verdict when the two musicians performed together in England. "What a result. What a result," Beck said to the crowd, per People.
Depp didn't just celebrate his victory by rocking out onstage and basking in the adoration of his fans; according to TMZ, he also dined on a feast fit for a king. On June 5, he and a group of friends, including Beck, headed to the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, England, for a private celebration. They reportedly ordered $60,000 worth of Indian food. But while Depp is clearly ready to put the defamation trial behind him, his legal battle may not be over yet; his ex-wife Amber Heard could appeal the case. However, it's possible that Depp may drop his damages claim if she agrees not to pursue an appeal. "This was never about money for Mr. Depp," said his attorney Benjamin Chew on "Good Morning America," adding, "This was about restoring his reputation, and he's done that."