Johnny Depp's Lawyers Reveal What Their Client Is Finally Doing Again After Six Years

Johnny Depp started moving on with his life even before the verdict in the six-week defamation trial came in. Depp had flown to England to perform with musician Jeff Beck, and according to Newcastle Live, he chowed down on fish and chips and interacted with excited patrons at the Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle the same evening he learned that he and Amber Heard had both been found guilty of defamation.

Depp was ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million, but the real financial burden fell on Heard. Depp was awarded over $10 million, per Deadline, so the actor wasn't exactly acting like a guilty man online. After the verdict, he took to Instagram to thank his fans. "Now, we will all move forward together," he wrote. "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you."

One of the attorneys who represented Depp, Camille Vasquez, became a viral sensation for her spirited courtroom performance, and she also walked away with her own big win after the trial. According to a press release, she was named a partner at her firm, Brown Rudnik. She and another member of Depp's legal team, Benjamin Chew, have also scored starring roles on morning shows, where they've shared new insight into how their client is feeling now that the trial is over.