Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Reportedly Have Exciting Relationship News

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were first spotted together in Sydney, Australia, in 2021 and immediately sparked romance rumors. In April 2021, The Sun reported that Ora had been dating Waititi secretly for over a month. They had been traveling together and exploring different cities while trying to keep things "lowkey." Later that month, Ora posted a series of photos on Instagram with one featuring a mystery man (that resembled Waititi) hugging her from behind. However, it wasn't long before the secrecy of their relationship dissolved and the couple went public with their romance. They made their red carpet debut at "The Suicide Squad" premiere in August 2021, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Despite their decision to finally share their romance with the world, they were focused on still keeping everything private. When asked about her relationship with Waititi, Ora told Vogue Australia, "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that." She later added, "I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. Yeah ... I learned a lot in my 20s."

In September 2021, the couple attended the Met Gala together, both dressed in Prada, according to Just Jared. They attended several other events since then, including the MTV EMAs, as their relationship continued to blossom in front of the world. Now, the duo are taking a major step together.