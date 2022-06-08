Jordan Carlos And Michelle Buteau On Their Podcasting Community And Finding Like-Minded Listeners - Exclusive

If you're anything like us, podcasts keep you sane. From filling the mundane noise of the office to keeping you company while cooking dinner, the podcasting world is rich, fulfilling, and full of amazing creators. The podcasting landscape wouldn't look like it does without Exactly Right Media, the brainchild of Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff. Their hit podcast, "My Favorite Murder," led to a litany of content, and their umbrella is adding another incredible podcast to the mix.

"Adulting" with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos went off the air about two years ago, but the dynamic duo is back thanks to their new partnership with Exactly Right Media! Answering life's toughest questions — like "How Do I Get Out of Going to Work on Monday" and "When Does a Venmo Request Become Petty?" — Buteau and Carlos are the dynamic duo, bringing hilarious commentary to each episode.

Ahead of the hit podcast making its official return today, we sat down with the hosts to discuss the show, how many pairs of underwear you should pack for a weekend vacation, and how to face a world that feels increasingly heavy. Amid the laughs, Buteau and Carlos revealed that their podcast is a place of community, and reflected on their listeners and collaborators with an open heart.