Kanye West And Chaney Jones' Relationship Gets Even More Confusing
Are Kanye "Ye" West and Chaney Jones still together? It's hard to say. After his brief, highly publicized fling with Julia Fox, Ye started dating Jones, an Instagram model who bares more than a passing resemblance to Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, Ye continued to publicly campaign to get Kardashian back by constantly posting personal details on his Instagram and then later deleting them after catching backlash — all while still ostensibly dating Jones.
Apparently unbothered by this, Jones continued to post photos of the two of them together, and even appears to have gotten a "Ye" tattoo on her wrist, according to TMZ. But then, on June 7, the outlet reported that the two had broken up after a trip to Japan together, citing an unnamed source close to the couple. Except now we're getting new and conflicting reports that indicate the romance may or may not be over for the two of them.
Chaney Jones appears to dispel Kanye West breakup rumors
While TMZ is reporting that Kanye "Ye" West has been spotted at a screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" with OnlyFans model Monica Corgen, Chaney Jones has popped up on Instagram with evidence that she and Ye are still together, via Page Six. Jones posted a photo montage of herself and Ye to her Stories, with text reading, "Happy birthday baby. I love youuuuu." Either this is her attempt at reaching out or Ye and Corgen really are just friends. Only time will tell.
The thing is, TMZ is not the only one reporting that Ye and Jones have broken up. According to an unnamed source speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the romance has officially "fizzled out." What's more, the source says, "They were never super serious to begin with. He has been doing his own thing and has been dating around since his divorce with Kim."