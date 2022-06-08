Kanye West And Chaney Jones' Relationship Gets Even More Confusing

Are Kanye "Ye" West and Chaney Jones still together? It's hard to say. After his brief, highly publicized fling with Julia Fox, Ye started dating Jones, an Instagram model who bares more than a passing resemblance to Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, Ye continued to publicly campaign to get Kardashian back by constantly posting personal details on his Instagram and then later deleting them after catching backlash — all while still ostensibly dating Jones.

Apparently unbothered by this, Jones continued to post photos of the two of them together, and even appears to have gotten a "Ye" tattoo on her wrist, according to TMZ. But then, on June 7, the outlet reported that the two had broken up after a trip to Japan together, citing an unnamed source close to the couple. Except now we're getting new and conflicting reports that indicate the romance may or may not be over for the two of them.