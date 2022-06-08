Brandon Jenner Manages To Creep Everyone Out With His Comment To Kylie Jenner

If you're reading this, you're probably already aware of Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Brody Jenner. But there are more members of this big family who have attempted to avoid the spotlight. In a brief lesson on Hollywood genealogy, the Jenner family tree has former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner at the top. Next is Caitlyn's first son, Burt Jenner, from her marriage to Chrystie Crownover. Her second-born son, Brandon Jenner, is from her second marriage to Linda Thompson. Brody Jenner is Brandon's son, and his cousin Cassandra Marino is Burt's daughter. Got all that?

The super-famous sisters Kendall and Kylie are Caitlyn and Kris Jenner's daughters. Kris Jenner was previously married to the late Robert Kardashian, and he was the father of the most famous family in America. Aside from Kendall and Kylie, the entire Jenner family can't stand Kris and they reportedly try to keep their distance from all of the Kardashians as much as possible.

Hopefully, everybody was paying attention because then they will understand that Brandon Jenner is Kylie's half-brother. Although he is 16 years older and not in regular contact, they share a parent in Caitlyn Jenner. Brandon appears to mainly keep up with Kylie via social media these days. This is probably (one of the many reasons) Brandon managed to creep everyone out with his comment to Kylie about her feminist and certainly NSFW recent bikini pics.