Joe Giudice's Comment About Teresa's Future Sister-In-Law Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice divorced in 2020, but the two have remained in each other's lives. Not long after the split was finalized, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star started dating Luis Ruelas, and in October 2021 the two were engaged after he popped the question to her with an extravagant proposal, per People.
Leading up to the big day Teresa gushed over her soon-to-be husband's hands-on approach to the big event. "Wedding plans are going amazing. Luis is involved with me, and I love that. We're doing it together, so it's not just me," she told Page Six in May. The Bravolebrity also used the opportunity to take a slight dig at her ex. "I remember my first wedding; I did it by myself," Teresa added. The "RHONJ" cast member had spoken about falling out of love with Joe. Apparently, their relationship never recovered after the pair both did stints in prison. On an episode of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" that aired in November 2021, she recalled rejecting her ex. "I hate to even say this. He laid on top of me [one night] but, like, with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn't even open my mouth," Teresa said, per People.
Since their break up, Joe has not been shy on social media. When "RHONJ" star Dolores Catania posted a spicy bikini snap in December 2021 Joe commented "Sexy." Later, he stirred the pot again online, but this time on a photo Teresa posted.
Fans react to Joe Giudice's flirtatious comment
Teresa Guidice uploaded a photo alongside her future sister-in-laws to Instagram on June 7, and referred to them as her "beautiful sisters in love" in the caption. She posed with Luis Ruelas's sisters, Jennifer Ruelas (who sported a blue-print dress) and Veronica Ruelas (who sported a floral-print dress), per Page Six. Joe took notice of the upload and apparently took a liking to Veronica. "Is the tall one married?" he asked in the comments.
Joe inquiring about the marital status of a woman in the post of his ex-wife did not go unnoticed by fans. "Lmao Juicy Joe ain't wasting no time," one Instagram follower replied. "Joe wants to tap that," another added. While some tried to egg on Teresa's ex in the comments, others took issue with his seemingly off-side query. "Your so low class," one fan wrote. "The [tall] one is a DOCTOR! Specializing in FORGIVENESS. Jackpot for you Joe," another joked. A few other commenters pointed out the height discrepancy between Teresa's ex and her future sister-in-law. "She's TOOOOOO TALL for you, Joe," one follower teased.
Although Joe has left comments that some fans believed were in poor taste, he has also used Instagram to heap praise on his ex-wife. In April 2021, Joe gushed over Teresa in the caption of a family photo he uploaded to Instagram. This was after Teresa went down to the Bahamas with Ruelas (her then-boyfriend) and their kids so he could meet her ex.