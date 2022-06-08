Joe Giudice's Comment About Teresa's Future Sister-In-Law Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice divorced in 2020, but the two have remained in each other's lives. Not long after the split was finalized, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star started dating Luis Ruelas, and in October 2021 the two were engaged after he popped the question to her with an extravagant proposal, per People.

Leading up to the big day Teresa gushed over her soon-to-be husband's hands-on approach to the big event. "Wedding plans are going amazing. Luis is involved with me, and I love that. We're doing it together, so it's not just me," she told Page Six in May. The Bravolebrity also used the opportunity to take a slight dig at her ex. "I remember my first wedding; I did it by myself," Teresa added. The "RHONJ" cast member had spoken about falling out of love with Joe. Apparently, their relationship never recovered after the pair both did stints in prison. On an episode of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" that aired in November 2021, she recalled rejecting her ex. "I hate to even say this. He laid on top of me [one night] but, like, with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn't even open my mouth," Teresa said, per People.

Since their break up, Joe has not been shy on social media. When "RHONJ" star Dolores Catania posted a spicy bikini snap in December 2021 Joe commented "Sexy." Later, he stirred the pot again online, but this time on a photo Teresa posted.