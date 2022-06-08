Lori Harvey's Mom Seemingly Throws Shade At Michael B. Jordan

So Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up which is sad, but, you know, it happens. We knew people would want to talk about the split, of course, but we have to admit we didn't expect anyone's mom to chime in. That said, it looks as though Harvey's mother may have been throwing some shade Jordan's way on her Instagram days after the breakup news.

People reported that Jordan and Harvey ended their relationship of one year on June 4. Said a source, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other." The unnamed source also added that Jordan "let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time." Another source then told People that Harvey initiated the breakup when she "realized that they weren't on the same page" regarding their future. It looked as though Jordan wanted to settle down and Harvey wasn't ready for that — until Harvey's mom made us think the split wasn't quite so amicable after all.