Lori Harvey's Mom Seemingly Throws Shade At Michael B. Jordan
So Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up which is sad, but, you know, it happens. We knew people would want to talk about the split, of course, but we have to admit we didn't expect anyone's mom to chime in. That said, it looks as though Harvey's mother may have been throwing some shade Jordan's way on her Instagram days after the breakup news.
People reported that Jordan and Harvey ended their relationship of one year on June 4. Said a source, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other." The unnamed source also added that Jordan "let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time." Another source then told People that Harvey initiated the breakup when she "realized that they weren't on the same page" regarding their future. It looked as though Jordan wanted to settle down and Harvey wasn't ready for that — until Harvey's mom made us think the split wasn't quite so amicable after all.
Lori Harvey's mom posted a shady video to her Instagram story
As the internet chooses sides in the Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey breakup, as the internet tends to do, Harvey's parents are coming in hot for #TeamLori. At least, so it appears. On June 6, Harvey's mother Marjorie Harvey posted to her Instagram story (via E! News) a six-second video of actor Jennifer Lewis saying, "You sit in s*** too long, it stops smelling. So come the f*** outta there." Marjorie didn't name names in her post and the message itself is pretty vague, so we can only guess that she was referring to her daughter's recent breakup drama — which has sparked a lively internet debate, according to The Daily Beast, including a lot of attacks on Harvey from a number of dudes.
If Marjorie was sticking up for her daughter in that post, she would be the second of Harvey's parents to back her up publicly. Per CNN, Harvey's step-father Steve Harvey announced on his own morning show, "I'm Team Lori, one thousand percent. She's my daughter. I love her. I support her." What are parents for, after all?