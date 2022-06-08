Chase Chrisley's Girlfriend Emmy Appears To Address Trial Verdict With Cryptic Post
The Chrisleys are having a tough week. On June 7, an Atlanta jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion after a three-week trial, Insider reported. In August 2019, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were indicted on 12 different counts, including accusations they used fake documents to take out more than $30 million in loans to cover the extravagant lifestyle they boasted on their show, according to People. Todd argued he and his wife were the victims of a member of their staff. "It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time," he wrote on Instagram that month.
But the jurors determined it was all the Chrisleys' doing. "When you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," FBI Special Agent Keri Farley said, according to The New York Times. Todd and Julie will be out on bond while they await sentencing, WSB-TV reported. They faces up to 30 years in prison, a sentence that will be determined on October 6, according to CNN.
Todd and Julie aren't giving up the fight, though. "Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal," Julie's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, told Entertainment Tonight via a statement. The couple isn't alone during this difficult time, with family members showing their support. And that seemingly includes Chase Chrisley's girlfriend Emmy.
Emmy Medders may be showing support with a biblical message
Emmy Medders, the girlfriend of Todd and Julie Chrisley's middle child Chase Chrisley, is seemingly showing support for the family amid their legal troubles. On June 8, Medders uploaded an image of flowers to her Instagram Stories, which she paired with a cryptic biblical passage from Isaiah 41:10. "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand," the message reads. Chase hasn't posted on Instagram since May 16, when he celebrated his brother Grayson's birthday.
But other Chrisleys have been more outspoken. Lindsie Chrisley, Todd's daughter with his first wife, shared a message to her Instagram Stories that made her feelings crystal clear. "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole," she wrote. Lindsie also noted she would take some time off to dedicate to her personal life. In addition, Chrisley, also shared a biblical passage to her Stories, reinforcing that Medders was indeed expressing her support following the trial's conclusion.
While Savannah Chrisley hasn't made a post about the outcome, she engaged with fans during the trial. "Y'all will get through this as a family!" one user commented under a May 27 post. And Savannah thanked the follower. "Love all of our supportive friends," Savannah said.