Chase Chrisley's Girlfriend Emmy Appears To Address Trial Verdict With Cryptic Post

The Chrisleys are having a tough week. On June 7, an Atlanta jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion after a three-week trial, Insider reported. In August 2019, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were indicted on 12 different counts, including accusations they used fake documents to take out more than $30 million in loans to cover the extravagant lifestyle they boasted on their show, according to People. Todd argued he and his wife were the victims of a member of their staff. "It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time," he wrote on Instagram that month.

But the jurors determined it was all the Chrisleys' doing. "When you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," FBI Special Agent Keri Farley said, according to The New York Times. Todd and Julie will be out on bond while they await sentencing, WSB-TV reported. They faces up to 30 years in prison, a sentence that will be determined on October 6, according to CNN.

Todd and Julie aren't giving up the fight, though. "Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal," Julie's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, told Entertainment Tonight via a statement. The couple isn't alone during this difficult time, with family members showing their support. And that seemingly includes Chase Chrisley's girlfriend Emmy.