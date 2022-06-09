Lil Nas X Proves He Isn't Dropping His Beef With The BET Awards Anytime Soon

Lil Nas X certainly has beef with BET! As stars gear up for the 2022 BET Awards, which airs June 26, Lil Nas X took to social media to drop a snippet from his latest song, which lets everyone know the rapper's true feelings about the BET Awards.

On June 1, the BET Awards released their 2022 nominations for the upcoming award show. With obvious stars with well-known hits from this past year like Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Drake gracing the nominee list, it didn't take long for fans, and Lil Nas X, to notice the "That's What I Want" star didn't receive one nomination. Taking to social media, Lil Nas X reportedly wrote in a now-deleted tweet (per Deadline), "Thank you BET awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence." In his tweet, Lil Nas X is referring to the fact he was not nominated in 2021 for any songs, though he was nominated in 2020 for best new artist.

It seems the apparent snub from the BET Awards this year was one year too many for the rapper, who has taken to social media to drop sneak peeks of his latest diss track written just for the BET Awards.