Lil Nas X Proves He Isn't Dropping His Beef With The BET Awards Anytime Soon
Lil Nas X certainly has beef with BET! As stars gear up for the 2022 BET Awards, which airs June 26, Lil Nas X took to social media to drop a snippet from his latest song, which lets everyone know the rapper's true feelings about the BET Awards.
On June 1, the BET Awards released their 2022 nominations for the upcoming award show. With obvious stars with well-known hits from this past year like Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Drake gracing the nominee list, it didn't take long for fans, and Lil Nas X, to notice the "That's What I Want" star didn't receive one nomination. Taking to social media, Lil Nas X reportedly wrote in a now-deleted tweet (per Deadline), "Thank you BET awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence." In his tweet, Lil Nas X is referring to the fact he was not nominated in 2021 for any songs, though he was nominated in 2020 for best new artist.
It seems the apparent snub from the BET Awards this year was one year too many for the rapper, who has taken to social media to drop sneak peeks of his latest diss track written just for the BET Awards.
Lil Nas X claims BET critique isn't about awards
An acknowledgment from the BET Awards — that's just what really he wants! On June 7, Lil Nas X made it loud and clear how he feels about BET when he released a one-minute snippet of his latest song.
"F*** BET," Nas chants at the top of the unreleased song. The rapper then begins to rap his grievances with the BET Awards for snubbing his songs, singing, "Look at how I top s*** / I put like three up in the top ten / And I don't need nobody." After posting the snippet to Twitter, the song, which according to Deadline is titled "Late To The Party," quickly drew both criticism and praise from fans.
But no matter how fans felt about the latest release, Lil Nas X clapped back at those thinking his grievances with the BET Awards were about the actual trophies. Instead, Lil Nas X voiced that he feels BET does not celebrate gay artists. "This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y'all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us," the rapper tweeted. Responding to the criticism, the BET released a statement saying the BET Voting Academy contains 500 industry professionals, and that the network is "committed to using of all our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community."