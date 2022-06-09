Why Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Is Being Brutally Roasted On Twitter
Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson is getting heat from all sides for his involvement in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. The PGA Tour announced it is suspending Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Sergio Garcia for defecting to LIV Golf. Golf Digest reported that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan made a statement the golfers were "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play." Monahan added, "The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events."
Mickelson is famous for actions off the green, such as losing a baffling amount of money gambling, and making wild statements to the press. In February, the New York Post reported that the golfer told a journalist that he recruited other "top players" for the LIV Golf league, while at the same time bashing the Saudi-backed organization. Mickelson created controversy by saying, "They're scary mother [expletive] to get involved with." The golfer added, "We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."
But Sporting News reported the 51-year-old golfer signed a deal for $200 million to join LIV Golf! Some are a little skeptical about Mickelson's true motives, and he is being brutally roasted on Twitter.
Phil Mickelson was mocked on Twitter for multiple reasons
Phil Mickelson is being brutally mocked on Twitter about his decision to join LIV Golf. Twitter ridiculed Mickelson's June 6 statement about the league, especially after the golfer's controversial comments in February. Journalist Parker Molloy tweeted, "While he's against Saudi Arabia's bonesaw-American-journalists-to-death policy, he's very much in favor of their pay-Phil-Mickelson-to-play-golf policy." Another user tweeted, "Just be a man and acknowledge it's purely about the money. Pathetic."
But ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg had a more measured take, tweeting, "He's realized his gambling was threatening his financial health if it continued; he is sorry; he 'doesn't condone human rights violations.'" But one user tweeted the view of many about Mickelson's decision when writing: "Even if I had lost my savings to a gambling addiction, I would not take blood money from the Saudis. Money is not that important. Way to destroy your reputation and tell all of us who you really are @PhilMickelson."
During a LIV Golf draft in London, the Twitterati also roasted Mickelson's outfit. As seen above, the golf pro showed up wearing slicked-back hair, a black dress shirt with dark slacks, and a leather jacket, per the New York Post. One user tweeted, "@PhilMickelson and @DJohnsonPGA look like late-90's era wrestling bad guys." Another user threw shade at the golfer by saying, "Phil Mickelson looks like a tub of neapolitan ice cream had a baby with cocaine." Still, another user tweeted, "Looks like a guy that's $200 million dollars richer." Ouch. Stay tuned for more news about Mickelson!