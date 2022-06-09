Why Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Is Being Brutally Roasted On Twitter

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson is getting heat from all sides for his involvement in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. The PGA Tour announced it is suspending Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Sergio Garcia for defecting to LIV Golf. Golf Digest reported that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan made a statement the golfers were "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play." Monahan added, "The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events."

Mickelson is famous for actions off the green, such as losing a baffling amount of money gambling, and making wild statements to the press. In February, the New York Post reported that the golfer told a journalist that he recruited other "top players" for the LIV Golf league, while at the same time bashing the Saudi-backed organization. Mickelson created controversy by saying, "They're scary mother [expletive] to get involved with." The golfer added, "We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

But Sporting News reported the 51-year-old golfer signed a deal for $200 million to join LIV Golf! Some are a little skeptical about Mickelson's true motives, and he is being brutally roasted on Twitter.