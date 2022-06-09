Ryan Seacrest Just Took A Big Step With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest and long-time girlfriend Shayna Taylor broke up in June 2020 after nearly seven years of dating. Reportedly, the couple ended things a while before they made the news public. Shortly after announcing their split, the "American Idol" host was spotted with a possible new love interest while on a getaway to Mexico with her and some of his friends, per E! News.
A year later, the famed TV host was spotted for the first time with his new girlfriend Aubrey Paige. The pair was photographed together in New York around Memorial Day weekend 2021, per the Daily Mail. Months earlier, Paige uploaded a spicy bikini snap to Instagram that was apparently taken at Seacrest's $85 million mansion. At the time, little was known about the relationship between Seacrest and his girlfriend, but the two would slowly reveal more to the public.
In April, Kelly Ripa discussed her co-host's girlfriend on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Seacrest had taken Paige as his plus-one to the birthday party for Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos. "If you two break up, I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her," Ripa joked on-air (via Page Six). She teasingly said it took so long for Seacrest to bring his girlfriend around that they started to suspect the girlfriend did not exist. Not long after, the couple continued to solidify their relationship by taking more public steps together.
Why Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige could be serious
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige made their red carpet debut together on June 8, as the couple attended the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary titled "Halftime," per E! News. They kept their looks fairly red carpet-casual, as he sported a striped blazer, and Paige rocked a multi-colored dress while posing for photos. It was not their first public appearance together, as the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" creator brought Paige as his dated to the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala in April, per People, but it was their first time walking the red carpet as a couple.
Attending the movie premiere together was a big step publicly for the pair, but they had previously made serious strides in their relationship a year earlier. "Ryan has met Aubrey's family," a source told Us Weekly in June 2021. Unsurprisingly, the family meeting went well. "They think he's a wonderful guy," the insider said. The source also added that Seacrest and his influencer girlfriend were intentionally "keeping their relationship very private."
Although the TV personality and Paige had mostly kept a low profile, she did gush over her boyfriend on social media while ringing in the new year. Paige uploaded two snaps of her and Seacrest to Instagram on December 31, 2021. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote in the caption. The model posed with her arm around Seacrest in the first photo, and nestled his cheeks close to her face in the second picture.