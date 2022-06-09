Ryan Seacrest Just Took A Big Step With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest and long-time girlfriend Shayna Taylor broke up in June 2020 after nearly seven years of dating. Reportedly, the couple ended things a while before they made the news public. Shortly after announcing their split, the "American Idol" host was spotted with a possible new love interest while on a getaway to Mexico with her and some of his friends, per E! News.

A year later, the famed TV host was spotted for the first time with his new girlfriend Aubrey Paige. The pair was photographed together in New York around Memorial Day weekend 2021, per the Daily Mail. Months earlier, Paige uploaded a spicy bikini snap to Instagram that was apparently taken at Seacrest's $85 million mansion. At the time, little was known about the relationship between Seacrest and his girlfriend, but the two would slowly reveal more to the public.

In April, Kelly Ripa discussed her co-host's girlfriend on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Seacrest had taken Paige as his plus-one to the birthday party for Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos. "If you two break up, I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her," Ripa joked on-air (via Page Six). She teasingly said it took so long for Seacrest to bring his girlfriend around that they started to suspect the girlfriend did not exist. Not long after, the couple continued to solidify their relationship by taking more public steps together.