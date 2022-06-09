Why Halsey's Latest Concert Has Fans Beyond Disappointed

It looks like Halsey fans simply cannot catch a break lately. Not only have they been made to wait on new music, but the news about their latest concert has fans beyond disappointed. Recently, Halsey told fans in a TikTok that they had new music they wanted to release, but the record label wouldn't let them until they delivered a viral moment. Ironically, that TikTok went viral. "My record company is saying that I can't release it unless they can fake a viral moment on tiktok," she said, via Rolling Stone. "Everything is marketing. I just want to release music, man. And I deserve better tbh."

In response, the record label released a statement of its own, pledging support for Halsey and promising to release the new song on June 9. "We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue," Capitol Music wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately, as soon as that whole mix-up was resolved, Halsey was forced to deliver yet more bad news to fans — specifically to their fans in Maryland.