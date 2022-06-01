Halsey's Messy Feud With Her Record Label Just Took A New Turn

Halsey just scored a huge win against her record label.

On May 22, the "Without Me" singer shared that her label, Astralwerks-Capitol, is prohibiting her from dropping a new song for marketing purposes. Despite being an award-winning artist, she said that the label is forcing her to use a certain social media app to promote a single. "Basically, I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP, but my record label won't let me. I've been in this industry for eight years and I've sold over 165 million records," Halsey wrote. "And my record company is saying that I can't release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok. Everything is marketing."

Fans immediately rallied behind the singer, saying how ridiculous it was that the label would demand such a thing from an established artist, or any artist for that matter. But a rep for the company released a statement to express support for Halsey. "Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can't wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music," they said, per Variety.

Now it looks like the singer finally got the green light, as Capitol Music just announced the imminent release of her new single.