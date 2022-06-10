Body Language Expert Analyzes How Close The Olsen Twins Really Are - Exclusive

Long before the Kardashians arrived on the scene, the OG sibling/co-star combination on the block was the Olsen twins — but how close are Marie-Kate and Ashley Olsen, really?

Once upon a time in the early 2000s, it was nearly impossible to go anywhere without seeing a reference to the Olsen sisters. From the twins' beginnings on "Full House," to a book series based on them, to their animated TV show, and movies like the 2004 comedy "New York Minute," no one's star shined brighter than that of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. After all, they had double the shine! Fans around the world just couldn't get enough of the IRL sisters who many perceived to be built-in best friend status. That said, when a 2013 interview with Allure revealed that the Olsen twins would be shifting gears away from acting, many began to question if their bond would wane.

As their acting careers have taken a backseat, the Olsen twins have continued to work alongside each other through their growing fashion empire. However, in the absence of seeing their names together in lights for years, many have come to question if the sisters are as close as they once were. But, question no more, because an expert speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift has just shared the truth about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's relationship.