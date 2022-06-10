Brad Lambert Counters Claims From Matt Ramos, BossLogic, And Others Published By TheWrap - Part Two - Exclusive Interview
Welcome to Brad Lambert's truth part two. If you've been following along, you're already in the know that the Hollywood manager sat down with us for an expository conversation, marking the first time he'd agreed to be interviewed since a damning piece was published about him in TheWrap. Former clients, including artist BossLogic and social media influencer Matt Ramos, claimed that Brad used his role as a manager to take advantage of their platforms, kill deals, cheat them out of money, and more.
While TheWrap did reach out to Brad for comment, the manager — who is now blacklisted from many clients, events, and opportunities — maintains that the publication did not source information from evidence he provided, nor was he given the opportunity to comment on every claim made about him. Furthermore, the initial piece run by the publication does not include texts, emails, social media use, or correspondence of that nature to back up the allegations lodged against Brad. As such, his professional relationships, the reputation surrounding him, and the opportunities that once presented themselves have dwindled, leaving the former sports marketing expert with little resources.
In part one of our exclusive interview, Brad addresses BossLogic specifically, countering claims the artist made in regards to studio deals, paydays, universal rights to his artwork, and more. The manager also briefly mentioned his relationship with Ramos, calling him a "little brother" and alluding to the personal aspect of their bond that he claims was left out of TheWrap's article entirely. In part two, Brad dove further into his dynamic with Ramos, what the two shared, and how his life has since been impacted in the wake of TheWrap's article.
Brad claims that BossLogic cut him off without a word
[Reflecting on his relationship with BossLogic]
The last thing I'll say about Boss before whatever wrap questions you have with that is when ... He broke off our relationship without even having a conversation with me, he announced it publicly on his Instagram, and he did so in a way by saying, "In regards to representation, I will be handling all efforts myself moving forward. I would like to thank Brad Lambert," and he tagged me, "for everything he did," and "I wish him the best moving forward," or something like that. I have screenshots of that.
Once again, if he was actually upset and angry with what I did for him — once again, he never displayed any grievances or had anything bad to say about me up until I challenged him, which is when I had a panic attack in the middle of the night because I am not financially stable, especially during that time. I could not afford working for free, especially with all that I was doing for him.
I had a panic attack in the middle of the night, and I woke up the next day, and I called him. It was probably not a fun conversation for him, but it was me basically holding him accountable for not holding his end of the bargain, which was dragging me along for months saying, "I'll get you on the next one, I'll get you on the next one."
Then, "Avengers: Endgame" came, which was his biggest payday yet. He was over the moon because I nearly tripled the initial offer, and he said, "I got you when that comes in." [When] it came in, I followed up a few days later, and I asked him about it, and he said, "Oh, it's gone." I said, "That's like $30,000, how is it gone?" He was like, "Oh, I had bills to pay, tax stuff and I had to pay back my parents for some stuff."
At that point, it was like, "What am I doing?" I've done all this stuff for you. The proof is in the pudding of the benefit and the value that I bring to the table and you have not given me a dime."
And you have that correspondence, I'd like to see that.
It's part of the email where he says, "You said I haven't paid you, but I said take 'Far From Home.'" At that point, it's like your boss saying, "Hey, I'll pay you in three months. Cool? Cool," and you're like, "No, I got bills and stuff I got to pay today." Three months doesn't help me, especially when they have the money to pay you now or should have the money to pay you now. Like I said, I'm empathetic, I'm very understanding and patient, but it comes to a point where you're like, "All right, now you're jerking me around, and you're wasting my time." When I called him out during that time, our relationship went like this [gestures downward]. He became less communicative. He started going behind my back directly with "IT: Chapter Two" and God knows what else. I only have evidence on that one.
The manager claims that BossLogic was pleased with the work done on his behalf
[Brad addresses BossLogic's appreciation]
After [BossLogic] split with me, which was very, "Thank you for everything ... all this stuff," he was thrilled with the billboards. I want to be very clear about that. When Sony called me and was like, "Hey, we're thinking about doing this. What do you guys think?" I called Boss, and he was over the moon because he never had his artwork displayed at that capacity. Anyone would be because once you have that, you can then leverage that for everything moving forward. An NFL athlete in year one is not going to make the money he's going to make in year seven because of everything prior that he does before that. It's called putting your time in and building, and that was such an awesome opportunity for him, he was over the moon. He was posting it on social media. "Look at this. Look at that," same thing with the Blu-ray covers and DVDs.
I tried so hard to get whatever money I could out of that, but you can't get blood out of a stone. If nothing's there, there's nothing there. When you sign a universal grant to give the studio whatever they want to do with it, you should be flattered that they want to use it on billboards and everything else, but if he was approached by the billboard team or whatever to do that, that's a different contract, that's a different thing. He was initially approached by the digital social team to create digital social media assets, which is what he did. It just so happened that the opportunity came for his work to be displayed after the fact and at ninth hour to get something up around town, which was amazing, and he loved it.
He never expressed any issues, which he would've done in that moment if he had an actual problem with it. I also have emails of him talking to Sony saying, "Thank you so much for everything. It was an honor working with you guys." You would've probably had a moment to reach out like that, and constant times where he would reach out to them directly, leave me off the chain, and then they, the studio, would add me back on the chain. They're like, "What are you doing, man?"
I handled all the day-to-day conversations. I'm on the phone, I'm on email, I'm following up, I'm chasing. I do that because that allows them to focus on their content and whatever else they have to do that's more important. I handle this stuff. Now, if this stuff landed on me where I missed emails and missed calls and missed meetings and deals fell through, that's one thing, but that was never the case, ever.
Brad address Matt Ramos' claims head-on, clarifying that they never had a managerial contract
I want to move on to another player in the piece, Matt Ramos, a young guy who's big on social media.
Yes, very [young].
He spoke to TheWrap and categorized your relationship in an interesting way.
Very interesting way.
He said, "All of these opportunities, I was getting them on my own, it was never him getting me anywhere. All of the red carpets I have been on have been the studios inviting me. He's been my plus one for all of these events." Now, in your perspective, is this an accurate representation of your relationship with him? I want to know how that relationship started and we'll get into his claims where he became suspicious that you were trying to promote your own career.
I found it really heartbreaking and awful that he doesn't even address our friendship, our brotherhood. He painted me as a suit who used him and abused him for his own personal gain and whatever, but when I say that kid was my little brother, I loved him. I saw the potential in him. I saw a lot of myself in him at that age, and granted, I'm 33 and he just turned 20. There is a pretty significant age gap, but I saw the potential in him, very much like Boss, and I loved what he loved.
We bonded over our love and passion for pop culture, Marvel, DC. We would talk on the phone for hours. Our relationship started as a friendship where he was venting to me over his management team that he had at the time that was not putting time into him, not doing anything for him, getting him crap deals, etc. It got to the conversation where it was like, "I'll help you, no agreement, but I'll help you."
There was no contract between you and Ramos?
No, zero, none. There was a lot of upfront help that I wasn't compensated for, but that's who I am. I was raised [to think], if you can help someone, you do it, even if you don't get anything in return. If I had the opportunity to help someone, whether it's saying something — which is why I love speaking — if something clicks after what I do or say, and that propels you for it in a positive way, there's nothing more gratifying than that, which is why I love being a manager, working at that capacity, helping people, a consultant, whatever. It was a façade on their end to legitimize themselves further into space, because as a 19, 20-year-old kid, when you're reaching out to multibillion dollar studios, they're like, "You're a 20-year-old kid. What do you want?"
They don't take you seriously, and talent in general who are independent and don't have teams, they struggle unless you have massive [amounts of] followers. Matt is not in that category.
He has a couple million straight, which is great. In the grand [scheme] of things, the Charli D'Amelios, the Logan Pauls, that is stardom celebrity level. They're at the Met Gala and stuff now, it's insane. When having someone like me, who's in their 30s, who's been in the industry for almost a decade, who has relationships in the studio, who has a resume, who has a playbook of what they've done and what they've accomplished — that is so helpful, as I was helped by Jimmy Rich.
Brad reflects on his friend, Jimmy Rich, their bond, and connection to Robert Downey Jr.
[Reflecting on his relationship with Jimmy Rich]
I want to talk about that because I missed that opportunity, going back to the Robert Downey Jr. thing, Jimmy Rich passed away in a car accident last year. He was one of my best friends, he was Robert [Downey Jr.]'s best friend of 20 plus years. I knew Jimmy for eight years. I lived with him when I moved out here. He championed me. He saw something in me to give me that opportunity with Downey and his team. He opened doors for me, he made calls for me. He knew who I was, and I would've never said something that stupid [in the aforementioned meeting with Disney] to disrespect myself, to disrespect my family and how I was raised because I have way too much integrity and respect for myself and my family to do that.
I would've never said anything to disrespect Robert. At the time — I'm not going to pretend we were best friends — but Robert knew my face and knew my name. That's all I could ever ask for from a guy that busy and that well-known and successful. I would be at parties with him. I was over at his house multiple times. I don't divulge all these details to the public because I'm not here for clout. I want to surround myself with people who I admire and who inspire me. Downey has been at the top of that list since I can't even remember for obvious reasons.
He's at the top of that list for many people.
Exactly, so for me to even be in that vicinity at any capacity, it was a dream and it was something that I was forever grateful for. I had the respect of those individuals, especially Jimmy, and I never would've said anything to disrespect Robert, but most importantly, I wouldn't have said anything to disrespect Jimmy. I love Jimmy. [He] is the reason why I'm here. Without him, I'm not in LA having the career I had, past tense, and also having a conversation with you. If somebody says they're here because of themselves, they're full of crap. At some point, someone helped you in some way, whether it be your friends, your family, a coworker, an acquaintance, your neighbor — somebody helped you. Somebody opened a door, somebody made a phone call. That's how it works, especially in that business.
You have to have someone who believes in you, who respects you. Jimmy's gone, and that upsets me in more ways than one, but the fact that they collectively have s*** on everything that he has done, as well as done for me really upsets me because this isn't about clout or names and, "Oh, look who I know." This is about integrity and respect and right and wrong. What they have done is wrong. They knew my relationship. Matt created a little vault in his head of all of these important things and all these things that I said to him and then used them all against me for this piece.
Brad claims that sources contacted by TheWrap were done so in the 11th hour before the piece went live
[Commenting on the initial report from TheWrap]
I have experienced a lot of trauma, setbacks, and failures. I started working when I was 16, 17 years old, officially working with professional athletes and agencies and getting into that space that early. I've been around celebrities and well-known people for a long, long time. This isn't my first rodeo. I don't care that they're famous. They have more credibility and a light on them more than most, but they're just like us. I love them for who they are as individuals, whether they're professional athletes, thought leaders, entrepreneurs — I resonate with them because of that.
I love Robert for what he's overcome in his life and who he is as a person today and how he's overcome his crucible, so to speak. He is who he is today because of that, and I have so much respect for that man, it's stupid. If I walked into a meeting with Disney and said, "I'm best friends with Robert Downey Jr. and I manage him," it is so idiotic, because I have been able to maintain these relationships with professional athletes that I met with when I was 16, 17 years old, like Willie Parker, who was referenced in the article.
I'm gonna be very clear on this. Willie got a call around 8:30, 9:00 at night, the night before the piece went live at 6:00, 7:00 a.m. [from TheWrap's Umberto Gonzalez]. Is it possible that Umberto reached out maybe once or twice more? Yes, but he's not putting a genuine and authentic effort into connecting with someone.
If you can't get hold of Willie, you call me and say, "Brad, do you have anybody else?" and I would've given you a list of 27 people to talk to, but [at] 10 p.m. at night, Willie's in football practice, [Umberto] didn't get to talk to him. The piece went live and that was it. My point is, I've known Willie since I was like 16, 17 years old. He's one of the first professional athletes, Super Bowl champion, his historical run in the Super Bowl, one of the best.
I've known him and we're still best friends today. He's family. I'm Uncle Brad to his young kids. I'm a relationship guy, and you don't get to that point by abusing the relationships that you have. You don't get new relationships and you don't keep the relationships.
Brad revisits his relationship with Jimmy, Downey, and addresses when he brought Matt Ramos to a high-level meeting
What did your relationship with Downey look like?
I had Robert's respect. I have his phone number, we texted, I had one-on-one multiple meetings with him. This was up to this point. I was in very good standings with them, especially because of my relationship with Jimmy. They knew me because of how much Jimmy loved and respected and spoke about me.
I did so because I loved Jimmy and I honored him. This wasn't about me trying to get to Robert or go behind Jimmy. I would never have done that. I certainly wouldn't have embarrassed him by saying something so stupid, but beyond that, Jimmy died and Robert and the team and I got very close in that horrific, tragic loss. The world is far less bright, far less funny, and far less full of love and kindness now that he's gone. I had a meeting with Downey in June or July of last year, and guess who I took to that meeting? Matt Ramos.
That's a huge opportunity — tell me about the details of that meeting.
He loved Marvel, and I was hoping he'd get a glimpse of Robert, maybe a wave, anything. I had to go pick up some stuff and I had a meeting with him. Robert being the hospitable guy that he is, invited him in and Matt sat in the corner and watched me and Downey talk for 25, 30 minutes, reminiscing about Jimmy, talking about business. Robert was talking about finding ways to collaborate with me, and he looked at Matt, and Matt'll never tell you that because that goes against everything [with] all the lies and nonsense that he says up to this point. Robert points at me and looks at him and says, "If you're with this guy, you're in good hands."
How did things between Matt Ramos and Brad crumble so quickly?
How did things deteriorate? I know that there was beef about a Miami Heat video and claims about you taking an EP credit. How did all of this go downhill then?
It all went down because I had a FaceTime with him in that first week of November. We always communicated over FaceTime. He lives in the building next to me, and it was a quick FaceTime. We were updating on projects that night. We were launching Noovie, which was our theater experience. I was sitting in a theater with him at Universal Studios, and I looked up at the screen and I saw their pre-stuff that they were doing before the movie. I looked at him and I said, "Why can't we do that?" I was like, "DM Noovie right now and I'll do the same." That led to a meeting with Noovie [where] I handled 95% of the talking.
Because it came from me, it was an idea I saw and I acted on it and sure enough, months later, we were on the big screen and it was amazing. That night or that afternoon, we were on FaceTime talking and he was oozing arrogance and ego and insecurity — highly insecure individuals generally have the biggest egos to overcompensate. It was not a fun conversation for him, I'm sure, because he got to the point where he didn't want to deliver on things that he said he was going to deliver on. [There was] a lot of arrogance and entitlement there.
If you don't mind me asking, what did he not deliver?
We'd have a press junket interview for a specific movie, and then the movie comes out, and we're supposed to post the content from that movie. Disney gave us a slot. Disney gave us the opportunity to get time with celebrities and the talent for these projects. The movie would come around and he'd be like, "I don't want to post this. I'd rather talk about something that's hot right now like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'" I was at NC State around that time and I was like, "You have to post this. This is not ... 'Oh, I don't feel like it.' You made a commitment."
Granted, there's no agreement, but this is about integrity. This is about your relationship with the major studio, which you should be lucky to have at this age, doing what you're doing, and there was a lot of arrogance. It's like, "I think they're lucky to have me" instead of me being lucky to have them.
That's where on that call, the one in November, I really laid into him, and there was a lot of arrogance and ego and entitlement ... for someone. I literally said this to him: "Take away your social media following. What are you?" When I say you could hear a pin drop on the other side of the phone and it was dead silent, that's a harsh bit of reality that gets set in. My point for that was to tell him, "You need to calm down."
There's so much more that we're trying to build and I'm trying to help you build success now and in the future, you have to build a foundation. Right now, your value is your platform — not your experience, not your expertise, not your skillset.
I have a decent following, but I also have 15-plus years of business marketing experience. You could take away my social media, it could disappear tomorrow, but I'll still have that experience. You take away his 3 million followers, he has a high school diploma — big difference. That also shows you the value of what I brought to the table and what he brought to the table. That's why we worked very well together, because he didn't have what I had, and he brought his platform.
Claims about Brad taking an EP credit for a Miami Heat social media video were central in TheWrap piece. What happened?
Before we get into the fallout of TheWrap piece, which I want to dedicate a little bit of time to, I did want to address the EP credit and the Miami Heat video because that was a big chunk of this article. They brought in Immanuel Portus, the video director, who disputed a claim. He said that the production doesn't associate with you anymore, that you weren't involved in the production, [and] you were spreading misinformation. Address that — what happened?
I executed all the business stuff with that deal. I wasn't at the shoot because I was giving the homecoming address at NC State University when they were filming that. I wasn't there, I've said that, [and] I never took credit for that. I never even posted anything on my socials other than reposting Matt's video when it went live. When it went live, guess who was credited as a producer in Matt and Immanuel's posts? Me, and I didn't ask for that. That was a kind, generous gift that they gave me, and that was cool. At the end of the day, it was a cool activation, but I'm a producer too. I'm trying to build more film and TV credits. I don't need credit for a social media video for the Miami Heat, no offense.
I don't want credit for something I didn't do. If I was on set, that's a different story, but I wasn't. I wasn't threatened about it, but I thought it was cool that they gave me credit on social media. When Umberto called me and said, "Why did you give yourself credit as an executive producer for this Miami Heat video?" I literally said, "What the heck are you talking about?" I did not know this was even a thing, but like Wikipedia, someone can add something to your profile without your knowledge or approval. Someone added that credit to my IMDb, and that was the first I heard of it. To be frank, if it was an issue, I didn't know. Communication has been a big issue with this entire situation because they cut me off.
There were no grievances there. There were no conversations. It was very juvenile, immature, and unprofessional [regarding] how they handled whatever issues they had. There was no discussion, none. With that, if they had a problem with it being there, if I had put it there, I would've said, "Take it down." I don't care, but I didn't put it there. What I told Umberto was whoever added it can remove it whenever they see fit.
[Here's] what's funny: I haven't touched my IMDb, and it's gone now. It's really interesting how it appeared for a short time and then disappeared afterwards. I didn't add it. No one asked me about it. I was credited as a producer by both Immanuel and Matt when they launched the piece anyway, so I find it very curious how this was put there, and then in the article. I don't get it. I have the screenshots of them crediting me as a producer on their posts. I don't know what all the fuss is about.
By the way, [Matt] met Immanuel Portus through me. Immanuel was my friend, initially. Matt had a habit of taking things from me when he was done.
Matt and Brad's relationship continued to dissolve as Brad called the creator out
Let's get into the fallout of the piece, the original piece from TheWrap was published on February 16. A follow up on February 18 reported you had lost three sponsorship deals. Take me through that experience, how did those deals fall apart?
I have to go back to November really quickly. After the FaceTime that night, Matt and I launched Noovie in theaters. We had dinner together. We cheered, we celebrated, everything was hunky dory. Everything was great. The next day, I took him to a "Stranger Things" event at the Glendale Galleria. We had lunch, and we cheered, "I appreciate you bro." In the parking garage, the day after me talking to him about his ego and arrogance and trying to get him to chill out, he looked at me and went, "I just feel like I'm bigger than an influencer now." I literally looked at him, in my head, I was like, "Did he not hear a freaking thing that I said yesterday?"
I looked at him, [and] I was like, "What does that even mean?" He goes, "Well, I just feel like my platform's so big now that I don't have to post as much because each post carries so much weight to it." He was going on and on, and in that moment, retroactively looking back at it, he wanted assurance from me to be like, "Yeah, you're a superstar, you're a celebrity," but I'm not a yes man and I'm not an enabler. Any of my friends or family members will tell you that. Anybody who really knows Brad Lambert will tell you, "He's going to tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear." Right or wrong, if I see you doing something detrimental, I'm going to tell you.
I approached him about his erratic, unprofessional, and detrimental behavior on that FaceTime call. That night we hung out, [and] the next day, we hung out. I saw him in the parking lot the day after that, as I was leaving and he was entering. Right then, Matt was a guy that wears his emotions on his sleeve and I could read him like a book and I knew something was wrong. The next day, I went over to his apartment that night. He didn't answer the door, and I never heard or spoke to him again.
I reached out to him multiple times over email, over text, over voice memos, like, "Hey man, can we talk?" Five minutes didn't go by without talking to Matt, our friendship, our brotherhood. I will send you texts that will blow your freaking mind. I have DMs from Matt's mom where she's like, "Thank you for everything you do for Matthew. Thank you for everything you teach Matthew, and thank you for being there for that."
Brad maintains that his relationship with Matt was friendship first, professional second
I'd like to see all the receipts you have detailing the texts between you.
Yes, and if I had a nickel every time he said, to quote from "Captain America," "I'm with you 'til the end of the line," I would be a millionaire. It was so dramatic, done, and he walked away, which was when he died, for me, after losing Jimmy in May, and then in November, after spending almost every day with this kid, my younger brother, my best friend. I took him on my family vacation to Hawaii in August, [and that] wasn't mentioned in the article whatsoever.
I took my best friend to my family vacation, to Hawaii with my dad, my stepmom, stepsister, my sister, like the full family. [The] free trip to Hawaii wasn't mentioned. The friendship that we had was so real and Matt invited me to these things. I invited him to things. He invited me to things. If I say, "Do you want to go to the Dodger game next week? I have an extra ticket," and you say, "Yeah," a year and a half later I come back and say, "You used me to go to the Dodger game." You're like, "What are you talking about? You invited me." That's what Matt did, but in his desperation to make me look bad, he weaponized his own acts of kindness and generosity — the loan, which wasn't a loan.
Brad addresses the 'loan' that Matt Ramos highlighted in TheWrap article
[Reflecting on money sent from Matt Ramos to Brad during their friendship]
[The "loan"] was him, [being] so grateful and appreciative of all the work and time and effort that I was putting in on him early on in our first few months of knowing each other. We didn't even get to the work stuff yet. This was me being like, "I have connections, let me get you verified on TikTok," which I did after multiple conversations with him. There are people on there who have 10 times the platform he does, and they're not verified because it's so hard to get. People will spend tens of thousands of dollars to get the blue badge, and I did it for him in five hours.
[After] all this stuff that I did, he sent me money out of the blue. It was one of the most incredible ... Out of the blue, it was through Zelle. If you have my email, you could wire me $10,000 if you feel like it. The point was, I got a notification on my phone from my bank, "Matt Ramos sent you $2,000," and the quote, the caption of said loan was, "I'm here for you forever always."
That's not a loan. Not once in our friendship, work, relationship did he ever say the word "loan." There's no trail of text, emails, or anything to inquire about it. If you borrow money from me, you're going to get texts, you're going to get emails. I'm going to knock on your door. There's going to be a trail, and I'm also probably going to have you sign an agreement. I'm in my 30s; I'm not going to take a loan from an 18-year-old kid. That doesn't make any sense. I don't even take loans for my family. For him to do that — I have enough student loan debt. I'm good. I don't need anymore.
He said this to me, and I was so blown away by his generosity and kindness and him being so self-aware that this guy has dedicated so much time and effort into helping me that [he wanted] to give something back. His way of doing that was sending me a little bit of cash. He sent me $3,000 over the course of six months. That was as a thank you for the time and effort that you've been putting in.
He literally weaponized every piece of information that he had from me that I told him in regards to a lesson or something that I told him about him, insecurity or something, that I told him that was important to me. My relationship with Downey, the premieres that I love to go to — I don't go to premieres for clout. I worked at a movie theater growing up. It honestly is my most favorite thing that I get to do, and now, I can't do that anymore, because I'm blacklisted from these events for a bunch of lies and half truths that were said about me. It's devastating.
The manager reflects on his career in the aftermath of the initial article
I want to wrap up with this line of questioning — the aftermath of the article, being blacklisted, the blow that your career has taken.
Yeah, I lost everything.
I want to know. What is your message to the public, to the Hollywood social media world, in this precarious position that you now find yourself in?
We are in a society now where the loudest person in the room gets the most attention. "Innocent until proven guilty" is no longer a thing. We immediately jump on the hype train and the bandwagon, and it's unfair to whoever is in this situation. [Umberto] got one article written that was very one-sided and essentially a hate piece with no evidence shown to back up any of the claims, and yet everyone ... The amount of hatred, the most hateful, vile, disgusting things that I have had sent to me over DM and email. I said this to a friend of mine a month ago. I said, "I've experienced a lot of failure in my life and I've built a tolerance of this to where most setbacks and adversity or, or things that are just inconvenient. I deflect and I keep going."
If I didn't have this tolerance, I don't think I'd have survived. This drove me to a point of no return. When you wake up one day, you look in the mirror and you say, "I know this guy, I've known him for 33 years. I know what he does. I know who he is as a person, as a professional. I know who his friends are. I know what his immediate future looks like. I know what his dreams are," and then you wake up the next day and all of it's gone. All of it, gone. I'm all for consequence culture, where someone does something illegal or wrong and they are held accountable for their actions. There's nothing here. There's no litigation, and I take full responsibility for the fact that I misunderstood the Talent Agency Act Law.
If I choose to continue in this capacity, doing the duties that I was doing, as far as negotiating, then I will get licensed. But at the end of the day, it was me just providing that value that was needed in that situation. I was good at it. So I take responsibility for that, and I'm sorry for my honest mistake, but my mistake did not impact [my clients] in a negative way in any capacity. And that's what is the issue here, where you want to make a big deal about me not being licensed, but you never had a problem with any of the values or things that I did for you, ever. From the personal things to the professional things, to just getting you opportunities. I help Matt make the most money he's ever had in his life up to this point. He is where he is today, a big part of that was my help. That's just the reality of it.
Brad and Matt had a talent and manager/client relationship
You and Matt didn't have a contract, so you weren't getting a 15% cut. Were you compensated for those efforts, for that time that you put in with Matt?
I was compensated once, and it was a 15% finder's fee/consultant fee, that was what I was compensated for. I was compensated for that and it was like $1,200, and he still owes me $3,000 from the last three campaigns that I did for him, which I'll never see. What needs to be said is Matt invited me in as Talent. I am Talent as well, and I never mixed where it was, as Talent, I am taking a fee. As a manager or as a consultant, I'm taking a fee too. I never double it.
There were things we did collectively as Talent where we split right down the middle 50/50, that's fair. That's me and him doing things together as a duo, as a team. He invited me into those opportunities. I have all these texts like, "Be at my house at 6:00 AM to film this, come over right now. We're going live."
You can't retroactively go back and say, "He forced me into this or did this." You're an adult and you make your own decisions, but when you invite me to do something, I'm going to do it. If you wanted to go to the Dodger game, you're going to do that too. An act of kindness should not be weaponized to hurt or injure someone, which is what he did. He took every little thing that he did out of kindness and generosity and weaponized it because he didn't have anything else to make me look bad. I can say the same thing. Matt used me to go to Hawaii. Matt used me to go to the "Halloween Kills" premiere. Matt used me to go to the "Call of Duty" championship.
I could do this all day, not to mention all the value and my efforts in trying to help him build both personally and professionally as a young professional in this space. Most managers aren't that hands-on where it's like, "You're my younger brother and I'm going to do everything I can to help you." He showed no empathy and no care in the world of how this [article] was going to impact me.
[Matt] was mad that I called him out on his ego and his arrogance and his grandiosity. He wanted to prove a point and weaponize his platform, [and] all of his followers ... I feel so bad for them because he played them for fools. He used them as pawns and he weaponized his platform as did the rest of [the former clients]. They lied. There's no truth to this, and once again, where's the evidence? Show me any evidence. There's none, but guess what? I have evidence.
This interview has been edited for clarity.