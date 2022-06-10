Brad Lambert Counters Claims From Matt Ramos, BossLogic, And Others Published By TheWrap - Part Two - Exclusive Interview

How did things deteriorate? I know that there was beef about a Miami Heat video and claims about you taking an EP credit. How did all of this go downhill then?

It all went down because I had a FaceTime with him in that first week of November. We always communicated over FaceTime. He lives in the building next to me, and it was a quick FaceTime. We were updating on projects that night. We were launching Noovie, which was our theater experience. I was sitting in a theater with him at Universal Studios, and I looked up at the screen and I saw their pre-stuff that they were doing before the movie. I looked at him and I said, "Why can't we do that?" I was like, "DM Noovie right now and I'll do the same." That led to a meeting with Noovie [where] I handled 95% of the talking.

Because it came from me, it was an idea I saw and I acted on it and sure enough, months later, we were on the big screen and it was amazing. That night or that afternoon, we were on FaceTime talking and he was oozing arrogance and ego and insecurity — highly insecure individuals generally have the biggest egos to overcompensate. It was not a fun conversation for him, I'm sure, because he got to the point where he didn't want to deliver on things that he said he was going to deliver on. [There was] a lot of arrogance and entitlement there.

If you don't mind me asking, what did he not deliver?

We'd have a press junket interview for a specific movie, and then the movie comes out, and we're supposed to post the content from that movie. Disney gave us a slot. Disney gave us the opportunity to get time with celebrities and the talent for these projects. The movie would come around and he'd be like, "I don't want to post this. I'd rather talk about something that's hot right now like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'" I was at NC State around that time and I was like, "You have to post this. This is not ... 'Oh, I don't feel like it.' You made a commitment."

Granted, there's no agreement, but this is about integrity. This is about your relationship with the major studio, which you should be lucky to have at this age, doing what you're doing, and there was a lot of arrogance. It's like, "I think they're lucky to have me" instead of me being lucky to have them.

That's where on that call, the one in November, I really laid into him, and there was a lot of arrogance and ego and entitlement ... for someone. I literally said this to him: "Take away your social media following. What are you?" When I say you could hear a pin drop on the other side of the phone and it was dead silent, that's a harsh bit of reality that gets set in. My point for that was to tell him, "You need to calm down."

There's so much more that we're trying to build and I'm trying to help you build success now and in the future, you have to build a foundation. Right now, your value is your platform — not your experience, not your expertise, not your skillset.

I have a decent following, but I also have 15-plus years of business marketing experience. You could take away my social media, it could disappear tomorrow, but I'll still have that experience. You take away his 3 million followers, he has a high school diploma — big difference. That also shows you the value of what I brought to the table and what he brought to the table. That's why we worked very well together, because he didn't have what I had, and he brought his platform.