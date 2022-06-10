Vadhir Derbez Dishes About Working Alongside Bruce Willis In Action Film White Elephant - Exclusive

If you've been sleeping on Vadhir Derbez, you need to wake up. The prominent Latinx actor has starred in a number of outstanding Spanish language projects, and is making his way into the English language cinematic world as we speak. He clearly isn't doing too shabby either, starring alongside legendary action star Bruce Willis in "White Elephant." Before the film hit theaters on June 3, we sat down with Derbez to discuss the project, its action sequences, his career outside of film, and more, but of course had to pick his brain about working with such an actor as Willis.

"I honestly was so happy and shocked about the cast. I'm so excited to be part of a movie that Bruce is in," Derbez told us during our one-on-one. "He's such a legend, I admire all his work. So being able to share the set with him and have scenes and just be there, it was just shocking."

Making sure to take in the experience for all it was worth, Derbez told us that he found himself on set simply watching Willis at work.

"I remember sometimes I was sitting and seeing him and I'd be like, 'That's really this dude I used to watch when I was little, like what's happening?'" Derbez told us. We can only imagine.