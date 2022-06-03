White Elephant's Vadhir Derbez Dishes On The Action Film, Costars Bruce Willis And Michael Rooker, And More - Exclusive Interview

Thank you so much for making the time. I'm really excited to be sitting down with you. Before we jump into the details of the film, I'd love to take a step back if you will, and talk about what initially attracted you to the project.

Well, I think everything about the project was very appealing. I love the story of it and how the character has this complicated thing going on. I love the director. I had seen [director Jesse V. Johnson's] stuff and he's great at it. I love the cast, it's amazing. What can I tell you? But just the cast felt great. Just the fact that I would be able to do like an action film, which is something I really wanted to do. It was very exciting for me.

A good combination of, it sounds like a lot of different things you'd been looking for.

Yeah. Honestly.

I'd love to pick your brain about your initial reaction to the script, but then also to your character, Carlos, because we've really got in this film, this wrestling of honor and the mob and so many moving parts. What was your perspective on the script, and what was your initial reaction to your character?

I like my character. I like the fact that he was [Michael Rooker's] sidekick, and he's this guy that he's like a lone wolf in a sense that he is now in this organization, he's trying to prove himself and earn everyone's respect, especially from Michael -– because you know, he's going to be taking over his role. I love everything that happens. I don't want to call it false friendship, but in a way they start building this kind of relationship, friendship, even though they're both very cold killers and this, like, "We don't have friends" kind of thing. But, they start getting along with each other and then they're put in this situation where now they have to face each other. I think that is very interesting with both of their personalities and as an audience member, to just be like, "How are they going to solve this?"

So I really like how the script did that. [Bruce Willis'] character just adds something to it. [Olga Kurylenko] being there and having this woman, who's just trying to also find this mob and system and everything -– how she's being rescued by this killer –- it is just a lot of things happening. So, I liked it. I think it does what an action movie does. It's full of action, full of killing, lots of things happening, but it's fun.