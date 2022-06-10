Khloe Kardashian Has Something To Say To A Tristan Thompson Hater

Tristen Thompson's paternity scandal is back in headlines thanks to a recent episode of "The Kardashians," and now Khloé Kardashian has responded to a fan who slammed the NBA baller online. News of Thompson's alleged affair with Maralee Nichols broke in December 2021. According to the Daily Mail, Thompson began his intimate relationship with the personal trainer in March 2021 while he was still with Khloé. A paternity test later confirmed that Thompson was the child's father, and he issued a public apology to Khloé for causing her "heartache and humiliation," per TMZ.

The cheating debacle is being brought back into the spotlight after an episode of the Kardashians' Hulu series showed the family's reaction to finding out about the messy drama. During the June 9 episode, Kim Kardashian can be heard slamming Thompson during a phone call with Kris Jenner. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday,'" Kim explained of Thompson's court filing to Jenner (via People). "So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?'" Naturally, fans reacted along with the Kar-Jenners to the shocking news once more when the episode aired, and Khloé has something to say after a fan trashed Thompson online.