Khloe Kardashian Has Something To Say To A Tristan Thompson Hater
Tristen Thompson's paternity scandal is back in headlines thanks to a recent episode of "The Kardashians," and now Khloé Kardashian has responded to a fan who slammed the NBA baller online. News of Thompson's alleged affair with Maralee Nichols broke in December 2021. According to the Daily Mail, Thompson began his intimate relationship with the personal trainer in March 2021 while he was still with Khloé. A paternity test later confirmed that Thompson was the child's father, and he issued a public apology to Khloé for causing her "heartache and humiliation," per TMZ.
The cheating debacle is being brought back into the spotlight after an episode of the Kardashians' Hulu series showed the family's reaction to finding out about the messy drama. During the June 9 episode, Kim Kardashian can be heard slamming Thompson during a phone call with Kris Jenner. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday,'" Kim explained of Thompson's court filing to Jenner (via People). "So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?'" Naturally, fans reacted along with the Kar-Jenners to the shocking news once more when the episode aired, and Khloé has something to say after a fan trashed Thompson online.
Khloe seemingly supports a fan who slammed Tristan
Khloé Kardashian has remained relatively quiet since the bombshell episode of "The Kardashians" aired, which chronicled her siblings finding out about Tristan Thompson's indiscretions with Maralee Nichols. Kardashian reacted to a fan's comment on Twitter, and interestingly enough, appears to be in full support of those dragging Thompson for his messy cheating scandal.
After a fan tweeted, "I respect y'all for being on this positivity s*** but F*** Tristan," Kardashian had a subtle but telling response to the direct jab at the Chicago Bulls player. Kardashian responded with four hearts, seemingly backing the remark made about Thompson. Other fans continued to show support for the Good American founder as she relived the drama. "My heart breaks for you, I took a moment and sent a prayer for you and True for healing," one user wrote. Another tweeted, "Don't be too hard on yourself. He's True's dad, and he fooled us all. We've all been in your shoes, I get it."
Despite appearing to endorse a dig at her daughter's father, Kardashian has been positive about her ex in the media after his recent scandal was the final straw. As Kardashian put it in an April ABC News interview, "I still think he's a great guy, and a great dad, he's just not the guy for me."