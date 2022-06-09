We Finally Know How The Kardashians Reacted To Tristan Thompson's Latest Infidelity
To say that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride would be the understatement of the century, because it seems to be so much for than that. As fans know, Khloé has been through the wringer in her relationship with the NBA star, and it seems like every other day was plagued by a cheating scandal. Thompson allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019.
Right before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in 2018, another cheating scandal broke after a video of Thompson kissing an unknown female at a club surfaced. Then there was Maralee Nichols, who alleged Thompson was the father of her child. At first, Thompson said that he didn't know if he was the father of Nichols' child when the news surfaced. However, according to BuzzFeed, the star took to his Instagram Stories in January to take accountability. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote, adding that he wanted to take "full responsibility" for his actions as he promised to "amicably" raise his son with Nichols.
He also addressed Khloé directly. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," he shared. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." He told Khloé he has the "utmost respect" for her. Following the news around the world, everyone had an opinion, and we're finally finding out how the KarJenners reacted.
Khloé Kardashian's sisters slam Tristan Thomspon
On the June 9 episode of "The Kardashians," fans finally got to see how the KarJenner sisters reacted to Tristan Thomspon's infidelity news, and it's safe to say that they're not too happy about it. According to People, things began to unfold in December 2021. Kim Kardashian was on the phone with her mom Kris Jenner, as she explained that Thompson met this girl, Maralee Nichols, in Houston and slept with her on his 30th birthday. When Kylie Jenner called big sis Kim, the lipkit mogul said she couldn't believe the news. "I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her," Kim told Kylie. Kylie also asked if Thompson is "the worst person on the planet?"
Kim then read Kylie the paperwork that stated Thompson did not know whether or not he was the father. "Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl," Kim shared. Kourtney Kardashian also got involved, calling it a "never-ending betrayal," while Kylie said it was "insane." The scene ended with Khloé calling Kim and asking, "What the f**k is this?"
This is not the first time that Thompson's infidelity has left a sour taste in Kim's mouth. According to Glamour, Kim appeared on an episode of "Ellen" in 2018 and talked about the star's cheating scandal ahead of the birth of True Thompson, calling it so "f**ked up."