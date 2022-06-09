We Finally Know How The Kardashians Reacted To Tristan Thompson's Latest Infidelity

To say that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride would be the understatement of the century, because it seems to be so much for than that. As fans know, Khloé has been through the wringer in her relationship with the NBA star, and it seems like every other day was plagued by a cheating scandal. Thompson allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Right before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in 2018, another cheating scandal broke after a video of Thompson kissing an unknown female at a club surfaced. Then there was Maralee Nichols, who alleged Thompson was the father of her child. At first, Thompson said that he didn't know if he was the father of Nichols' child when the news surfaced. However, according to BuzzFeed, the star took to his Instagram Stories in January to take accountability. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote, adding that he wanted to take "full responsibility" for his actions as he promised to "amicably" raise his son with Nichols.

He also addressed Khloé directly. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," he shared. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." He told Khloé he has the "utmost respect" for her. Following the news around the world, everyone had an opinion, and we're finally finding out how the KarJenners reacted.