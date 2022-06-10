The Impressive DJ Gig Paris Hilton Pulled Out Of To Be At Britney Spears' Wedding

It's been a decade since Paris Hilton launched her DJ career during the 2012 Pop Music Festival in Brazil. At the time, the Chihuahua-toting heiress' attempt at breaking into the music industry did not go over well with one of that era's biggest EDM artists: Deadmau5. The DJ known for his mouse-head gimmick criticized her skills behind the turntables and her appearance fee, which was already over $1 million by 2014, Hilton told Page Six.

"So Paris makes a billion dollars playing a CD at a club. That's great. How is this news again?" Deadmau5 wrote on his blog in 2014, per E! News. "We love that you're a part of our party. But please, get the f**k back in your go kart." However, "The Simple Life" star stuck with it, and by 2017, she was the highest-paid female DJ in the world, according to Marie Claire.

Hilton has DJed at events and venues all around the globe, and she hasn't been shy about touting her gift for making fans want to get up and dance. "I think a lot of people don't know that music is my passion since I was a little girl," she told MTV News in 2012. "I'm very musically talented." She's also made plenty of friends in the music industry, including pop sensation Britney Spears. According to Hilton, she's such a supportive pal that she even turned down a huge DJing gig to attend Spears' star-studded wedding.