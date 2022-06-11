Inside Buckingham Palace's Unexpected Decision To Support Prince Andrew

After Prince Andrew paid a multi-million dollar settlement to Virginia Giuffre, some of his family members hoped he would disappear. According to The Sunday Times, Buckingham Palace has changed its tune and will support Andrew as he enters a new chapter of his life.

A palace source told the Times, "Thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction. There is of course, a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings." The palace insider added that there is "recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight."

The Times reported The Duke of York would appear with other senior royals at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle on June 13, though the Daily Mail reported that there is no confirmation that Elizabeth will attend the service. A source close to Andrew told Newsweek that he is "still planning to attend" the event, even if the queen isn't there. Prince William or Prince Charles has no word about the Garter Day appearance.