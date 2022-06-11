Inside Buckingham Palace's Unexpected Decision To Support Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew didn't go to the Service of Thanksgiving during the Platinum Jubilee. A palace spokesperson told Us Weekly, "After undertaking a routine test the duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending [the] service." The June 3 church service was the only event Andrew was invited to during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. The Duke of York has been in the background after Queen Elizabeth slapped him with severe consequences in January — stripping her favorite son of all military titles and royal patronages amidst his legal battle against Virginia Giuffre.
But the queen proved she isn't ready to totally cut off the prince after he escorted his mother to Prince Philip's memorial service. Royal expert Robert Jobson told People some of the senior royals were not happy about the queen's decision, though "she insisted." Jobson told People that Elizabeth asking Andrew to come to the memorial service "shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son." Her Majesty may believe her son, but Buckingham Palace's unexpected decision to support Andrew is making global headlines.
Buckingham Palace will help Andrew 'rebuild his life'
After Prince Andrew paid a multi-million dollar settlement to Virginia Giuffre, some of his family members hoped he would disappear. According to The Sunday Times, Buckingham Palace has changed its tune and will support Andrew as he enters a new chapter of his life.
A palace source told the Times, "Thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction. There is of course, a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings." The palace insider added that there is "recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight."
The Times reported The Duke of York would appear with other senior royals at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle on June 13, though the Daily Mail reported that there is no confirmation that Elizabeth will attend the service. A source close to Andrew told Newsweek that he is "still planning to attend" the event, even if the queen isn't there. Prince William or Prince Charles has no word about the Garter Day appearance.