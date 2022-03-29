The Queen Proves She Isn't Ready To Totally Cut Off Prince Andrew

Clearly no amount of scandals, controversies, lawsuits, and negative headlines can change the way Queen Elizabeth thinks about her family. Despite all of the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave London, the queen has video calls with the Sussexes in Los Angeles, according to People. Prince Charles also remains by his mother's side even though his charity could be in hot water over serious allegations, and Prince Andrew, who probably has made the most headlines this year because of his civil sexual assault case, has apparently been making secret visits to the queen at night, per Page Six. However, Queen Elizabeth did slap Andrew with some severe consequences back in January by stripping him from his military titles and royal patronages. A statement from the palace at the time said (via Variety): "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

While the queen herself is not one complain, explain or ascertain anything, a lot of royal observers believe that her latest move proves that she's not ready to totally cut off Prince Andrew just yet.