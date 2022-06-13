Wynonna Judd Just Performed Another Gut-Wrenching Tribute To Her Late Mother Naomi

Wynonna Judd is honoring her late mom, Naomi Judd, with another touching performance following her sudden death in April. Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, have both been candid about how devastated they are after Naomi decided to end her life at the age of 76, with Ashley in particular getting very candid in a devastating May "Good Morning America" interview in which she confirmed she was the one who found her mom's body.

"Our mother couldn't hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers. That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn't penetrate into her heart, and the lie the disease told her was so convincing," she explained. Ashley spoke about her mom's mental health issues, noting the lie was her not feeling good enough, didn't have people who loved her, or that she was not worthy of that love. "Her brain hurt. It physically hurt," the actor added.

Ever since then, tributes have flooded in for the late star, with both Wynonna and Ashley paying their respects by attending The Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in May. Then came the former's rendition of "River of Time" for her mother during the "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration." And now she's paid tribute to her beloved mother once again in a very public way.