Wynonna Judd Gives Absolutely Heart-Wrenching Update After Her Mother Naomi's Tragic Death

Nearly one month after Naomi Judd's tragic death, daughter Wynonna Judd is looking to the past — and to the future. Taking to Instagram, the star shared an update on how she's dealing with the sudden loss. After first acknowledging that there are plenty of other painful events that deserve our attention, Wynonna shared her personal sadness, saying her life coach often asks, "What do you know?" In answering that question, the country singer confessed her pain is "so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did." Alongside a broken heart emoji, she proclaimed, "This cannot be how The Judds story ends." And so, she won't let it.

Despite acknowledging that she feels "so helpless," Wynonna said she's on a mission to heal and "to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction." Although she wouldn't elaborate on details, the singer shared she's following a "simple steps program" with weekly meetings to overcome her grief. She also admitted to reaching out to others for help and support and made a powerful promise to fans: "I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing," she vowed.

Wynonna previously confirmed that The Judds' The Final Tour, which was scheduled for the fall 2022, would go ahead because that's what her late mother would have wanted.

