Wynonna Judd Gives Absolutely Heart-Wrenching Update After Her Mother Naomi's Tragic Death
Wynonna Judd has not had an easy life. The country singer has had to deal with heartbreaking family drama, tragedy, and personal controversy ever since she was a child. In April, she was dealt yet another blow when her mother and singing partner, Naomi Judd, died tragically by suicide. Despite having a rocky relationship with her mother, Wynonna was completely distraught by the loss and she's shared some of her pain publicly. Like when she and sister Ashley Judd attended the ceremony marking The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame just one day after Naomi's death. Unable to fight back tears, she could barely speak, but she did share a touching message. Reciting Psalm 23, Wynonna proclaimed that "though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing."
Now, she's keeping true to that promise. Earlier in May, Wynonna released a new single — her first since 2020 — titled "Other Side," featuring Waxahatchee. What's more, it seems she'll be hitting the road on tour real soon. However, while she's been doing her best to move forward, the singer has also continued to speak candidly about just how difficult losing Naomi has been. Her Mother's Day tribute to the late country superstar brought fans to tears as she proclaimed, "I miss her." However, she's doing her best to look ahead and she's just shared another update on how she's dealing with her sadness and what she has planned for the future.
Wynonna Judd's emotional look at the past — and future
Nearly one month after Naomi Judd's tragic death, daughter Wynonna Judd is looking to the past — and to the future. Taking to Instagram, the star shared an update on how she's dealing with the sudden loss. After first acknowledging that there are plenty of other painful events that deserve our attention, Wynonna shared her personal sadness, saying her life coach often asks, "What do you know?" In answering that question, the country singer confessed her pain is "so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did." Alongside a broken heart emoji, she proclaimed, "This cannot be how The Judds story ends." And so, she won't let it.
Despite acknowledging that she feels "so helpless," Wynonna said she's on a mission to heal and "to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction." Although she wouldn't elaborate on details, the singer shared she's following a "simple steps program" with weekly meetings to overcome her grief. She also admitted to reaching out to others for help and support and made a powerful promise to fans: "I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing," she vowed.
Wynonna previously confirmed that The Judds' The Final Tour, which was scheduled for the fall 2022, would go ahead because that's what her late mother would have wanted.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.