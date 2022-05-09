Wynonna Judd's Mother's Day Tribute To Naomi Will Bring You To Tears

The world lost a legend in country music when superstar Naomi Judd died. In late April, Naomi's daughter, actor Ashley Judd, shocked the world with news of her mother's death. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," she tweeted, adding that she and her sister, Wynonna Judd, "are shattered." The day after Naomi's death, Ashley and Wynonna, bravely took the stage to honor their mother during her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A visibly upset Wynonna shared just a few words. "It's a strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed ... But though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing," she told the audience.

When she was alive, Naomi was open about her struggles with depression and mental health issues, which peaked when she wasn't touring with her daughter, Wynonna. "I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene," she told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" in 2016, adding that things were "really bad."

According to Wynonna's Instagram feed, she and her mother were set to tour for the first time in over a decade next Fall. Now, a source tells People, that the Judd family is trying to figure out how to move forward and see "if it can proceed in an obviously different incarnation" without Naomi on tour. Meanwhile, Naomi's girls are keeping her memory alive in a heartbreaking way.