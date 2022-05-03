What We Know About The Future Of The Judds' Tour Without Naomi

The country music world lost a legend in Naomi Judd. In late April, Naomi's daughter, Ashley Judd, took to Twitter to inform fans that Naomi had died. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," the "Double Jeopardy" actor wrote. She added that the family was experiencing "profound grief" while navigating an "unknown territory."

For her part, elder sister Wynonna Judd has remained quiet on social media following her mother's tragic death. However, the singer did appear on stage with her sister Ashley to accept The Judd's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. "I'm gonna make this fast because my heart's broken — and I feel so blessed," Wynonna said during the ceremony. "I mean, it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed."

As fans know, Naomi was just one-half of the mother-daughter duo, The Judds. The fiery redhead performed with her daughter, Wynonna, and the pair had a loyal fan base. They turned out plenty of hits, including the Grammy-winning song "Love Can Build a Bridge." Touring was very important to Naomi, and when she wasn't on tour with her daughter, the singer said that she battled her inner demons. "[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am. But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks," she told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" in 2016. How heartbreaking.