What We Know About The Future Of The Judds' Tour Without Naomi
The country music world lost a legend in Naomi Judd. In late April, Naomi's daughter, Ashley Judd, took to Twitter to inform fans that Naomi had died. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," the "Double Jeopardy" actor wrote. She added that the family was experiencing "profound grief" while navigating an "unknown territory."
For her part, elder sister Wynonna Judd has remained quiet on social media following her mother's tragic death. However, the singer did appear on stage with her sister Ashley to accept The Judd's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. "I'm gonna make this fast because my heart's broken — and I feel so blessed," Wynonna said during the ceremony. "I mean, it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed."
As fans know, Naomi was just one-half of the mother-daughter duo, The Judds. The fiery redhead performed with her daughter, Wynonna, and the pair had a loyal fan base. They turned out plenty of hits, including the Grammy-winning song "Love Can Build a Bridge." Touring was very important to Naomi, and when she wasn't on tour with her daughter, the singer said that she battled her inner demons. "[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am. But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks," she told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" in 2016. How heartbreaking.
Naomi Judd's family is making plans for tour
As they say, the show must go on. Following the death of Naomi Judd, her family is trying to pick up the pieces and deal with the aftermath. According to People, Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were set to embark on a 10-show tour in the fall, which would have marked the pair's first tour in over a decade. Since Naomi will no longer be a part of the show, an insider says that the Judd family is working to figure out logistics. "The family is meeting this week to talk about the state of the upcoming tour to see how and if it can proceed in an obviously different incarnation," an insider told the outlet. "They want to be respectful and representative of their legacy, but more importantly as to what Naomi would have wanted for her family and fans."
In early April, Wynonna shared a graphic that included tour dates for "The Final Tour" show. The show was set to begin in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 30 and end in late October, fittingly, in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee. Martina McBride was also slated to perform with the Judds. "It's really happening!" Wynonna wrote in the caption of the post. Fans seemed very excited over the announcement, especially since it had been so long since Wynonna and Naomi set out on tour. "OMG this is awesome," one fan commented.
Hopefully, they can find a way to make the tour happen while paying tribute to their deeply missed mother, Naomi.