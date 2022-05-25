Wynonna Judd Is Keeping A Heartwarming Promise To Her Late Mother Naomi

The show must go on. Weeks after Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna Judd is singing again. The star took to Instagram to announce her new single, "Other Side," featuring Waxahatchee. "In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately," Wynonna began the caption. The singer added it was one of her "favorite recording experiences ever" as they were able to record the song at the studio on her farm. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness," Wynonna added.

Fans are thrilled with Wynonna's new project. According to People, this is the singer's first release since 2020. "Good for you! Mama Judd would want this!" one follower commented on the post. "I hope you keep rejoicing in the new because we all know you will forever cherish the past," a second fan chimed in. "Continued prayers for you and your family."

Since news of her mother's death broke, Wynonna has been quiet on social media. However, the country star announced on Instagram that the Judd's previously scheduled tour will go on. "It may look a little different now, but we WILL continue to honor The Judds' legacy!" she wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line text HELLO to 741741.