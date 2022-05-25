Wynonna Judd Is Keeping A Heartwarming Promise To Her Late Mother Naomi
The following article contains discussion of suicide.
Naomi Judd's tragic death took the country music world by storm. On April 30, her daughter Ashley Judd announced that her mother had died. "Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy," she wrote. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered." The actor did not go into further details at the time. As fans know, Naomi had been open about her mental health and depression struggles, including in a 2016 "Good Morning America" interview where she promoted her book. Ashley later confirmed that her mother died by suicide.
The day after Naomi's death, Ashley joined her sister Wynonna to accept the Judd's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. "It's a strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed ... but though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing," Wynonna, who recorded and performed with her mother for over a decade, said during the emotional ceremony, per The Week.
The Judd sisters are working to keep their mother's legacy alive. Wynonna made sure to pay tribute to Naomi on her first Mother's Day without her mom by her side. The songstress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself, Naomi, and Ashley. Wynonna kept the caption simple, writing, "I miss her." She received overwhelming support from fans and friends like Shania Twain. Now, Wynonna is keeping a promise to her late mother that will warm your heart.
Wynonna Judd will keep on singing
The show must go on. Weeks after Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna Judd is singing again. The star took to Instagram to announce her new single, "Other Side," featuring Waxahatchee. "In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately," Wynonna began the caption. The singer added it was one of her "favorite recording experiences ever" as they were able to record the song at the studio on her farm. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness," Wynonna added.
Fans are thrilled with Wynonna's new project. According to People, this is the singer's first release since 2020. "Good for you! Mama Judd would want this!" one follower commented on the post. "I hope you keep rejoicing in the new because we all know you will forever cherish the past," a second fan chimed in. "Continued prayers for you and your family."
Since news of her mother's death broke, Wynonna has been quiet on social media. However, the country star announced on Instagram that the Judd's previously scheduled tour will go on. "It may look a little different now, but we WILL continue to honor The Judds' legacy!" she wrote.
If you or someone you know is struggling please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line text HELLO to 741741.