Ashley Judd Officially Confirms Naomi's Devastating Cause Of Death
This article includes details about suicide.
Naomi Judd's tragic death took the country music world by surprise. The singer, who made up one-half of the popular group The Judds, died on April 30, at the age of 76. Naomi's daughter, actor Ashley Judd, was the first person to share the news of her mother's death on social media in a heartbreaking post. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," Ashley wrote. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered." Ashley did not go into further detail about Naomi's cause of death at the time of her initial post.
The following day, she and sister Wynonna Judd bravely took the stage to accept The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame — also known as the highest honor you can receive in country music. The "Double Jeopardy" star let fans know how much they meant to her late mother as she fought back the tears. "My mama loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her, and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," she said.
Naomi had been open about her struggles with mental health, sharing her experiences in her memoir, "River of Time," and in a 2016 interview with "Good Morning America." Naomi explained that she became a different person from the rhinestone-wearing singer when she wasn't on tour, and she would "not leave the house for three weeks." Now, Ashley is sharing more tragic details about her mother's cause of death.
Ashley Judd recalls finding her mother, Naomi Judd
Following her mother's death, Ashley Judd has put on a brave face. The "Dolphin Tale" star sat down with "Good Morning America," where she revealed the tragic details of her mother's death. According to Ashley, she was the one who found Naomi Judd. "It was a mixed day. I was at the house visiting. I went upstairs to let her know that the friend was there, and I discovered her," Ashley told ABC's Diane Sawyer. "I have both grief and trauma from discovering her."
The actor also went into further detail about the manner of Naomi's death. "I'm tasked with an excellently difficult task in disclosing the manner of the way my mother chose not to continue to live," she explained. Ashley confessed that it's been hard for her to articulate the manner of Naomi's death because once she does, "it can't be unsaid." "Because we don't want it to be a part of the gossip economy, I will share with you that she used a weapon," Ashley revealed. "My mother used a firearm." She added that the family's "very uncomfortable sharing" the information, but they would rather have the public hear it directly from them rather than from another source.
On Mother's Day, Ashley celebrated Naomi days after her death with a heartbreaking post. She shared a throwback shot of herself, Naomi, and sister Wynonna Judd, as she thanked her mother for "telling me I am an extraordinary woman and urging my voice." What a lovely tribute.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).