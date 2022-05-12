Ashley Judd Officially Confirms Naomi's Devastating Cause Of Death

This article includes details about suicide.

Naomi Judd's tragic death took the country music world by surprise. The singer, who made up one-half of the popular group The Judds, died on April 30, at the age of 76. Naomi's daughter, actor Ashley Judd, was the first person to share the news of her mother's death on social media in a heartbreaking post. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," Ashley wrote. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered." Ashley did not go into further detail about Naomi's cause of death at the time of her initial post.

The following day, she and sister Wynonna Judd bravely took the stage to accept The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame — also known as the highest honor you can receive in country music. The "Double Jeopardy" star let fans know how much they meant to her late mother as she fought back the tears. "My mama loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her, and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," she said.

Naomi had been open about her struggles with mental health, sharing her experiences in her memoir, "River of Time," and in a 2016 interview with "Good Morning America." Naomi explained that she became a different person from the rhinestone-wearing singer when she wasn't on tour, and she would "not leave the house for three weeks." Now, Ashley is sharing more tragic details about her mother's cause of death.