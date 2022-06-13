Chrishell Stause Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Look
Chrishell Stause is changing it up. The "Selling Sunset" star ended 2021 by breaking up with her boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group. However, Stause seems to be thriving and reaping the rewards from all the hard work she has put in over the years. Not only has she become an author, writing her memoir, "Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work," but Stause also received MTV Movie and TV Awards' Best Reality Star trophy, per Us Weekly.
In Stause's acceptance speech, she alluded to her relationship with G-Flip. The actor had only announced that she was dating the non-binary singer the previous month, and she was surprised that the news had not influenced fans' votes. She said, per ET Canada, "I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go." The outlet reported that the couple kissed after she palmed the award.
Stause, who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, came out during "Selling Sunset's" reunion show. Per Us Weekly, she revealed, "I think I was probably as surprised as anyone. Nothing's really changed for me, I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human." She added, "At the end of the day, I'm so happy. In the spirit of switching things up, Stause has recently revealed a new look.
Chrishell Stause tries out a new hairstyle
Chrishell Stause showed off a flirty new look when she attended the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The former "Young and the Restless" star sported a sleeveless metallic open-knit dress with a lining in the same shade, per the Daily Mail. The slinky dress clung to her figure as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet.
However, it was Stause's new hairstyle that sparked a lot of interest. The reality styled her hair in an updo with heavy bangs and ringlets framing her face. The look was very different from her signature free-flowing honey-blonde tresses that she usually styles to fall in gentle waves on her shoulders. The edgy look allowed Stause to show off her shoulders and neck to perfection.
However, this is not the first time Chrishell has experimented with her hair. The realtor sported chocolate brown hair at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. She explained on Instagram, "Needed a change!" In another Instagram post, the carousel of images revealed that Stause had been wearing a wig. She wrote, "Definitely will be going back to my roots at some point. But for now we just toned down the front & would need to do it gradually ... Always fun to change it up!" One thing is certain, whether Stause wears her hair up or down, rocks curly or straight tresses, or sports blonde or brunette tendrils, she can pull off just about anything. Slay, queen!