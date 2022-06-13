Chrishell Stause Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Look

Chrishell Stause is changing it up. The "Selling Sunset" star ended 2021 by breaking up with her boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group. However, Stause seems to be thriving and reaping the rewards from all the hard work she has put in over the years. Not only has she become an author, writing her memoir, "Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work," but Stause also received MTV Movie and TV Awards' Best Reality Star trophy, per Us Weekly.

In Stause's acceptance speech, she alluded to her relationship with G-Flip. The actor had only announced that she was dating the non-binary singer the previous month, and she was surprised that the news had not influenced fans' votes. She said, per ET Canada, "I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go." The outlet reported that the couple kissed after she palmed the award.

Stause, who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, came out during "Selling Sunset's" reunion show. Per Us Weekly, she revealed, "I think I was probably as surprised as anyone. Nothing's really changed for me, I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human." She added, "At the end of the day, I'm so happy. In the spirit of switching things up, Stause has recently revealed a new look.