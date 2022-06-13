Adele's Boyfriend May Have Just Hinted About Expanding Their Family

Adele and sports agent Rich Paul's unexpected romance began just last year and has been a whirlwind ever since. After being spotted together at an NBA Finals Game in July 2021, a source confirmed to People that the pair had been dating for a few months. They were traveling back and forth between Los Angeles and New York to see each other while still prioritizing their own careers. And just a few months after their first public appearance, the duo went Instagram official in September 2021. The "Easy On Me" singer began opening up about her romance to Rolling Stone and seemed to be happier than ever. However, after Adele had to cancel her Las Vegas residency, disappointing thousands of fans, Page Six revealed that her tumultuous relationship with Paul contributed to her decision.

"She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates," the source told Page Six. "Adele's been crying and couldn't get through a single full rehearsal for the past month. Just constantly on the phone with Rich ... loudly shouting and sobbing."

It was unclear if the couple was going to be able to reconcile and move forward at the time. However, their romance withstood the test of time. In May, Adele posted a series of photos with Paul on Instagram with the caption "time flies" to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Now, Adele's boyfriend seems to be ready to take a major step in their relationship.